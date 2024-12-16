Legal News

Deloitte Faces Legal Action Over Rhode Island Cyberattack Impacting Thousands
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Cyberattack Exposes Sensitive Data of Thousands

Deloitte Consulting LLP is under scrutiny following a December 2024 cyberattack that compromised the personal data of thousands of Rhode Island residents who applied for or received government benefits. A proposed class action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that Deloitte failed to adequately protect sensitive information stored on its systems.

Allegations of Negligence in Data Protection

According to the complaint filed on December 15, Deloitte is accused of neglecting its responsibility to secure its computer networks, monitor for cyber threats, and promptly notify affected individuals. The breach targeted RIBridges, Rhode Island’s social services platform managed by Deloitte, exposing a wide range of personal data, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and banking information.

Timeline of the Cyberattack

Deloitte first detected the cyberattack on its servers on December 5, 2024, the complaint reveals. Rhode Island government officials were informed on December 13 of what Deloitte described as a “major security threat.” In response, the state’s RIBridges benefits portal was temporarily taken offline to address the issue and assess the damage.

  
What
Where


Programs and Data at Risk

The exposed data reportedly pertains to individuals applying for or receiving benefits under programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). In its communication to Rhode Island officials, Deloitte warned that any person who applied for or received health coverage or benefits through RIBridges could potentially be impacted.

Delay in Notification to Affected Individuals

Despite the severity of the breach, the lawsuit contends that Deloitte had not issued notices to affected individuals by the time the legal action was filed. This delay in communication has drawn criticism from both the public and state officials, raising concerns about the potential misuse of stolen data.

State Officials React to Breach

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee addressed the breach during a December 14 press conference, acknowledging the alarming nature of the situation. “We know that this situation is alarming, and it’s stressful,” McKee said, adding that state officials were closely monitoring developments. He estimated that the breach might have exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of residents.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Plaintiff’s Claims Against Deloitte

Patricia Mahoney, a Rhode Island resident and recipient of benefits through RIBridges, is the named plaintiff in the class action. The lawsuit accuses Deloitte of negligence, breach of implied contract, and unjust enrichment. Mahoney is seeking compensatory damages, reimbursement of litigation costs, and injunctive relief. The proposed measures include mandatory security upgrades, annual audits, and lifetime credit monitoring for affected individuals.

Legal Representation and Case Details

The lawsuit is being handled by Mason LLP, the Law Offices of Peter N. Wasylyk, Goldenberg Schneider LPA, and Levin Sedran & Berman LLP. The case, titled Mahoney v. Deloitte Consulting LLP (Case No. 1:24-cv-09575), highlights the growing legal and financial risks companies face in the wake of cyberattacks.



Deloitte’s Response

As of this report, Deloitte has not issued a public statement or responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit or the allegations outlined in the complaint.

Broader Implications

This incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, particularly for organizations managing sensitive government data. The lawsuit’s outcome may set a precedent for accountability and data protection standards in the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney

USA-GA-Columbus

Providence Staffing’s client is seeking a Trial Attorney for their law firm in Columbus, GA. T...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-RI-Providence

Providence Staffing’s client is seeking a Paralegal to join their Personal Injury Law Firm in ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-RI-Providence

Providence Staffing’s client is seeking a licensed Rhode Island Attorney  dedicated to re...

Apply now

Associate / Counsel: Full Time – Experienced – Full Remote

USA-PA-King of Prussia

ROBSON & ROBSON P.C. seeks a litigator with more than 10 years’ experience to handle a variety...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boutique Law Firm Rewards Associates with Generous Bonuses sign on bonus
Law Firm Salary

Boutique Law Firm Rewards Associates with Generous Bonuses
Jones Day Secures Record Hiring of Supreme Court Clerks for 2024
Breaking News

Jones Day Secures Record Hiring of Supreme Court Clerks for 2024
Deloitte Faces Legal Action Over Rhode Island Cyberattack Impacting Thousands
Legal News

Deloitte Faces Legal Action Over Rhode Island Cyberattack Impacting Thousands
Big Law Firms Gain Upper Hand with Advance Conflict-of-Interest Waivers
Lawyers

Big Law Firms Gain Upper Hand with Advance Conflict-of-Interest Waivers
Virginia and South Dakota Join Move to NextGen Bar Exam exam
Law Students

Virginia and South Dakota Join Move to NextGen Bar Exam
Boutique Firms Redefine Lawyer Compensation with Generous Bonuses
Legal News

Boutique Firms Redefine Lawyer Compensation with Generous Bonuses
Morrison Foerster Expands with Strategic Hires from Goodwin Procter
Legal News

Morrison Foerster Expands with Strategic Hires from Goodwin Procter
Florida Bar Set to Overhaul Diversity and Inclusion Policies
Law Students

Florida Bar Set to Overhaul Diversity and Inclusion Policies
Steptoe Launches Innovative Compensation Model for Associates
Law Firm Salary

Steptoe Launches Innovative Compensation Model for Associates
Boies Schiller Flexner Leads with Generous Year-End Associate Bonuses bonus money
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Leads with Generous Year-End Associate Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top