U.S. Law Firm Paul Hastings Bolsters Appellate Practice with Key Government Lawyer Hire

Paul Hastings Welcomes New Partner



Paul Hastings LLP, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced the addition of Benjamin Snyder, a former high-ranking government attorney, to its Washington, D.C., office. Snyder will join the firm as a partner and co-chair of its appellate practice, bringing his vast experience in handling critical cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Snyder recently served as an assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, where he represented the federal government in appellate matters.

Leadership Transition at Paul Hastings



In his new role, Snyder will co-lead Paul Hastings’ appellate practice alongside the current co-chair, Stephen Kinnaird. A spokesperson for the firm confirmed that Snyder will officially start in early December, marking a new chapter for the firmâ€™s appellate litigation team.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Key Supreme Court Case Experience



Snyder’s most notable recent case involved representing the U.S. government in oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a dispute over Federal Reserve regulations. The case, which centered on debit card “swipe fees” regulations, was brought by a North Dakota convenience store, Corner Post. At issue was whether the store could challenge the 2011 regulation despite opening its business in 2018 after the statute of limitations had expired. In July, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Corner Post, marking a significant decision that curbed federal agency powers.

Impact of Recent Supreme Court Rulings



This decision was part of a broader trend in the Supreme Courtâ€™s recent rulings, which have placed limits on federal agencies. The court, within the same week, also restricted the use of internal administrative judges and overturned the long-standing “Chevron deference” precedent, which had allowed agencies leeway in interpreting ambiguous laws. These rulings signal potential changes in how administrative law will be litigated moving forward.

Snyder’s Future at Paul Hastings



Snyder expressed enthusiasm about his new role, noting that a substantial portion of his work will likely involve challenges to administrative regulations and False Claims Act cases. He views the current legal environment as an exciting time for appellate law and anticipates helping clients navigate the complexities of recent court decisions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Background and Legal Experience



Before joining the solicitor generalâ€™s office in 2019, Snyder was an associate at the prestigious law firm Latham & Watkins for six years. He also clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, gaining valuable insights into the highest levels of the U.S. judiciary.

With his extensive appellate experience and connections in both government and private practice, Snyder’s addition to Paul Hastings is expected to further solidify the firmâ€™s leadership in high-stakes litigation.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More