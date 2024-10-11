Legal News

Federal Judge Reduces Quinn Emanuelâ€™s Legal Fee by Half
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Overview of the Case

A federal judge has cut Quinn Emanuelâ€™s legal fees for representing health insurers in an Obamacare-related lawsuit by 50%, reducing the amount to $92.4 million. Initially, the litigation firm was awarded $185 million for securing a $3.7 billion judgment on behalf of the insurers. This decision marks a significant reduction in the firmâ€™s earnings, though Quinn Emanuel had previously safeguarded most of its compensation through a fee insurance policy.

Supreme Court Ruling and Initial Award

The lawsuit in question revolved around health insurers seeking compensation under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare. The US Supreme Courtâ€™s ruling in 2020 awarded $3.7 billion in damages to the insurers. Quinn Emanuel, which represented the insurers, was initially granted a substantial fee amounting to nearly 10% of its annual gross revenue. However, a group of health insurers objected to the sum, labeling it excessive. They argued that the fee should be significantly reduced, proposing a range between $12 million and $23 million.

Judgeâ€™s Rationale Behind the Reduction

In her Thursday ruling, Judge Kathryn C. Davis of the US Court of Federal Claims ruled that a fee of 2.5% of the damages, amounting to $92.4 million, was a fair and reasonable compensation for Quinn Emanuelâ€™s work. She emphasized that the fee reflected the complexity of the case, the substantial outcome achieved, and the firmâ€™s risk of nonpayment throughout the legal process. According to Judge Davis, the amount does not constitute an excessive windfall for the firm, which played a critical role in developing the successful legal strategy.

  
What
Where


Legal Risk and Insurance Policy

Following the Supreme Court’s favorable ruling, Quinn Emanuel sought a judgment preservation insurance policy to secure their fee. This policy was designed to protect the awarded amount in case the decision faced any legal challenges or was overturned on appeal. This strategic move helped the firm mitigate the potential risk of losing its fees.

Fee Dispute and Judicial Review

The current decision is the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute over Quinn Emanuelâ€™s legal fees. Initially, the firm was awarded 5% of the total damages won in the lawsuit. However, the Federal Circuit Court intervened and halted the payment, instructing the Federal Claims Court to conduct a lodestar analysis. This analysis compares the hours worked by the attorneys to the firmâ€™s standard hourly rates to determine the appropriateness of the fee.

Representation in the Fee Dispute

Interestingly, Quinn Emanuel has been representing itself in this legal battle over fees. The opposing group of health insurers challenging the fee amount has been represented by the law firm Sheppard Mullin.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top