Milbank Takes the Lead on 2024 Year-End Bonuses for Associates
Milbank LLP has set an impressive tone in the legal industry by becoming the first major Biglaw firm to announce year-end bonuses for its associates. Known for consistently rewarding top performance, Milbank’s announcement comes as an early holiday gift, lifting spirits among its legal team. With substantial payouts expected by December 31, 2024, Milbank has once again reinforced its commitment to providing competitive compensation for its talent.

Milbank’s Year-End Bonus Structure by Associate Class

The firm’s bonus scale is structured to reward experience, with bonuses increasing significantly by class year. The 2024 year-end bonus scale includes:

  
  • Class of 2024: $15,000
  • Class of 2023: $20,000
  • Class of 2022: $30,000
  • Class of 2021: $57,500
  • Class of 2020: $75,000
  • Class of 2019: $90,000
  • Class of 2018: $105,000
  • Class of 2017: $115,000
  • Class of 2016 and Senior Associates: $115,000

Milbank’s decision to maintain last year’s scale sends a clear message of appreciation, rewarding associates who have dedicated themselves to the firm’s success.

Setting a High Standard for Biglaw

Milbank’s decision to announce bonuses ahead of other firms continues its tradition of leadership in associate compensation. Last year, the firm made its announcement on November 7, leading the Biglaw industry and setting an example for others to follow. With Cravath and other firms expected to release their bonus news in the coming weeks, associates across the industry are eagerly awaiting comparable announcements.

A Positive Boost to Associate Morale and Motivation

Milbank’s early announcement provides associates with a morale boost at the end of a demanding year. Knowing that their hard work is appreciated and financially rewarded brings clarity and motivation to Milbank’s legal team. With bonuses set to be paid out by December 31, 2024, the announcement comes as a concrete recognition of each associate’s contributions.

How Milbank’s Approach Influences the Legal Industry

Milbank’s proactive approach to associate compensation is a reminder of its strong market position and its ability to set influential trends in the legal field. Other firms will likely follow Milbank’s lead, with similar or slightly modified bonus scales. This leadership not only retains top talent within Milbank but also pressures other firms to recognize and reward the contributions of their associates.



Anticipation Builds Across Biglaw Firms

With Milbank’s announcement, attention now turns to other Biglaw firms. Associates throughout the industry are hoping that this early lead will encourage others to announce year-end bonuses promptly. Given last year’s three-week delay from other top firms, it’s unclear how long associates at other firms will wait, but the pressure is on firms to recognize their teams with generous bonuses before the year’s end.

In an industry that relies on the dedication and expertise of its associates, Milbank’s early bonus announcement sets the bar high. As other firms prepare to release their bonus news, Milbank’s leadership serves as a positive example for valuing and rewarding talent in the competitive Biglaw arena.

