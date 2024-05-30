Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Overview of WeWork’s Bankruptcy Approval

On Thursday, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved WeWork’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. This decision allows the flexible workspace provider to eliminate $4 billion in debt and transfer its equity to a group of lenders and real estate technology company, Yardi Systems.

WeWork’s Rapid Expansion and Financial Troubles

  
What
Where


WeWork, known for its flexible office spaces, proliferated but incurred substantial losses due to its extensive real estate portfolio. This financial strain led to its bankruptcy filing in November 2023.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Court Approval and Future Prospects

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




During a Newark, New Jersey court hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood gave the green light to WeWork’s restructuring plan. With this approval, the company is set to emerge from bankruptcy “in a matter of days,” according to WeWork’s attorney Steven Serajeddini.

Reducing Costs and Scaling Operations



Through its bankruptcy proceedings, WeWork successfully negotiated significant reductions in future rent costs and canceled leases at about one-third of its locations. This strategy is expected to save the company over $12 billion in future rent expenses. Post-bankruptcy, WeWork plans to operate 337 shared office spaces, with more than 170 located in the U.S. and Canada.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

CEO’s Statement on Chapter 11 Proceedings

WeWork CEO David Tolley expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “Due to the tireless efforts of our team, and the unwavering loyalty of so many of our members, we have completed our Chapter 11 proceedings with success well beyond our initial expectations.”

Rejection of Alternate Buyout Proposal

The company rejected a buyout proposal from its co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. The offer was deemed insufficient by WeWork’s lenders, who favored taking an equity stake as part of the bankruptcy arrangement.

Impact on Equity Shares and SoftBank’s Stake

WeWork’s restructuring will cancel existing equity shares. However, top shareholder SoftBank will retain a minority equity stake due to the loans it provides to the company. Once valued at $47 billion, WeWork estimates its post-bankruptcy equity to be approximately $750 million.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top