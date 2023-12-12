Legal News

WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development for WeWork’s Chapter 11 proceedings, the company has successfully addressed landlords’ objections to its bankruptcy financing agreement. This resolution was announced on Monday, following U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood’s approval, overseeing the proceedings in Newark, New Jersey.

Landmark Compromise Reached

WeWork, backed by SoftBank, has reached a compromise that involves reserving a portion of any future loans in an account dedicated to rent payments. The approved deal allows SoftBank to redirect up to $682.5 million into new credit facilities designed to support WeWork’s rent obligations.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Enhanced Flexibility for SoftBank

While SoftBank had initially posted funds as collateral for WeWork’s rent costs, the redirected funds provided SoftBank with increased flexibility. This maneuver enables extending and replacing expiring credit agreements, mitigating the risk of landlords attempting to collect on the posted collateral.

No New Borrowing, but Future Funds Reserved

WeWork’s attorney, Ciara Foster, clarified in court that the company is not borrowing any new money as part of the approved financing. However, a portion will be reserved to fulfill landlord payments if further funds are brought in through future loans or asset sales.

Acknowledgment from Judge Sherwood

Judge Sherwood expressed gratitude towards WeWork and its landlords for reaching an agreement that he deemed “good for the case.” Despite the resolution, he acknowledged that WeWork’s landlords still face substantial financial risk, emphasizing their crucial role in the proceedings.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Addressing Landlords’ Concerns

To address landlords’ objections, WeWork and SoftBank revised the financing agreement, ensuring that it does not grant additional “perks” to SoftBank for funds already posted as collateral. This revision aims to prevent SoftBank from gaining extra lending fees, expenses, and new rights to be repaid first from specific assets.



Next Steps for WeWork

With the financing dispute resolved, WeWork must now provide more information to landlords about its future business plans. This transparency is crucial for landlords to evaluate whether WeWork’s desired rent concessions are an “investment worth making,” according to Douglas Rosner, an attorney representing a group of landlords.

WeWork’s Restructuring Efforts

WeWork has actively pursued negotiations to reduce rent costs during its bankruptcy. The company has already canceled approximately 70 leases since filing for bankruptcy on November 7. Attorney Steven Serajeddini stated that WeWork will seek court permission to cancel additional leases in the coming weeks.

A Milestone in Chapter 11, Restructuring

A WeWork spokesperson highlighted the consensual resolution on bankruptcy financing as “an important step forward” in the company’s Chapter 11 restructuring. This reflects continued support from lenders and vital financial partners for the once-valued $47 billion company that faced challenges due to a rapid expansion and steep losses before filing for bankruptcy protection on November 7, 2022. WeWork struggled to achieve profitability amid declining demand for shared office spaces following the rise in work-from-home trends during the pandemic.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unveiling Claims of Antisemitism at the University of Pennsylvania Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Law Students

Unveiling Claims of Antisemitism at the University of Pennsylvania Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
U.S. Law Firm Milbank Matches Rival Cravath’s Compensation Scale Milbank Tweed
Legal News

U.S. Law Firm Milbank Matches Rival Cravath’s Compensation Scale
Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger to Form UB Greensfelder
Breaking News

Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger to Form UB Greensfelder
Goodwin Procter Strengthens White Collar Defense with Former DOJ Official Allan Medina
Legal News

Goodwin Procter Strengthens White Collar Defense with Former DOJ Official Allan Medina
Lawyers Challenge Government’s Attempt to Ban Jury Trials in Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Case
Public Interest

Lawyers Challenge Government’s Attempt to Ban Jury Trials in Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Case
U.S. Appeals Court Overturns Historic $2.18 Billion Patent-Infringement Verdict Against Intel
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Overturns Historic $2.18 Billion Patent-Infringement Verdict Against Intel
Boies Schiller Announces Competitive Pay Scale and Bonus Structure
Legal News

Boies Schiller Announces Competitive Pay Scale and Bonus Structure
The Rise of Salary Transparency Laws: Employee Pushback and Legal Implications
Legal News

The Rise of Salary Transparency Laws: Employee Pushback and Legal Implications
U.S. Law Firm Anderson Kill Seeks Disqualification of Plaintiff’s Lawyer in Employment Lawsuit
Lawyers

U.S. Law Firm Anderson Kill Seeks Disqualification of Plaintiff’s Lawyer in Employment Lawsuit
Examining California Law School Trends: State Bar Report Reveals Challenges and Opportunities
Law Students

Examining California Law School Trends: State Bar Report Reveals Challenges and Opportunities

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top