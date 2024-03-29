Law Students

New Leadership at Harvard Law School
Harvard Law School’s student body welcomes new leaders as DÃ©borah V. AlÃ©xis and John M. Fossum take on the roles of co-presidents for the Harvard Law School Student Government during the academic term of 2024-2025. Their appointment signals a fresh approach to student governance aimed at enriching student life and advocating for student interests within the HLS community.

Responsibilities and Objectives

The Harvard Law School Student Government holds significant responsibilities, including the allocation of resources to student organizations, coordination of campus-wide events, and serving as the primary liaison for student concerns in discussions with the administration. Central to its mission are objectives such as prioritizing student wellness, fostering diversity, and enhancing academic experiences.

Diversity in Representation

In a democratic process, representatives from various class cohorts have been elected to amplify student voices and address their concerns. Isabelle M. Sohn, Felicia R. Caten-Raines, Holden W. Hopkins, and Gilbert Placeres will represent the 3L class, while M. Hadassa Trau, Aliye Korucu, Fabrice P. Guyot-Sionnest, and Robert J. Kim will champion the interests of the 2L class. Arvind Kurian Abraham will serve as the representative for SJD students. This diverse representation ensures a blend of continuity and change within the HLS Student Government.

Continuity and Change in Leadership Dynamics

The composition of the newly elected representatives reflects a dynamic leadership landscape, with several members bringing prior experience from different roles within the student government. Patrick T. Healy, emerging victorious in the sole contested race, assumes the role of Director of Student Organizations, adding further depth to the leadership team.

Smooth Transition and Confidence in the Future

Outgoing co-presidents Tolulope V. Alegbeleye and Swapnil Agrawal express confidence in the incoming leadership, highlighting their dedication to upholding the mission of the student government. Stressing the importance of a seamless transition, they express optimism regarding the future trajectory of student governance at HLS.

Addressing Student Concerns Effectively

Felicia R. Caten-Raines, a newly elected representative, acknowledges the challenges confronting students and outlines strategies to address them effectively. She envisions the HLS Student Government as a platform for amplifying student voices and fostering inclusivity through initiatives such as surveys, representative meetings, and anonymous suggestion mechanisms.



