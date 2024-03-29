Breaking News

KU Law Secures Top Spot with 100% Ultimate Bar Exam Pass Rate
The University of Kansas School of Law has clinched the leading position among 195 ABA-approved law schools nationwide, with a remarkable achievement of a 100% ultimate bar passage rate for all graduates in the calendar year 2021. This feat, validated by the American Bar Association (ABA), highlights the exceptional success of KU Law graduates in conquering the bar exam within two years of graduation.

Understanding Ultimate Bar Passage Rate

The ultimate bar passage rate serves as a crucial metric in evaluating a law school’s performance, gauging the success of a graduating class in passing the bar exam over two years. While passing on the first attempt is optimal, eventual passage within the specified timeframe is essential for upholding accreditation standards. KU Law’s outstanding performance underscores the dedication and resilience of its graduates.

  
Exceptional First-Time Bar Pass Rate

Further accentuating KU Law’s dedication to academic excellence, nearly 92% of graduates who took the bar exam for the first time in the 2023 calendar year achieved success. This positions KU Law at the 26th rank nationally for the first-time bar pass rate, showcasing the efficacy of its rigorous academic programs and comprehensive support initiatives.

Outpacing State Averages

KU Law graduates taking the bar exam for the first time in Kansas and Missouri surpassed state averages by significant margins. In Missouri, 100% of KU test-takers passed on their initial attempt, surpassing the state average by 15.7%. Similarly, KU graduates achieved a 90.5% pass rate in Kansas, outperforming the state average by 13.3%.



Impact of Free Bar Prep Program

The introduction of KU Law’s Free Bar Prep Program in 2018 has been instrumental in bolstering bar passage rates. This program grants graduates access to the Themis Bar Review course, Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination preparation, diagnostic exams, and personalized support from the director of bar preparation. Alumni contributions sustain this initiative, enabling KU Law to provide comprehensive bar review courses at no cost to students.

Commitment to Accessibility and Value

KU Law’s institutional emphasis on accessibility and value has earned it recognition as a “Best Value Law School” by National Jurist magazine. By eliminating financial barriers to legal education and career advancement, KU Law remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that all students have the opportunity to pursue and thrive in the legal profession.

In Conclusion

The University of Kansas School of Law’s exceptional bar passage rates underscore its dedication to excellence, accessibility, and student success. Through innovative programs and unwavering support, KU Law continues to establish the benchmark for legal education nationwide.

