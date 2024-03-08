American Bar Association’s Plan for Golden Gate University Law Students

The American Bar Association has recently greenlit a strategic plan designed to assist current law students at California’s Golden Gate University in attaining their law degrees despite the impending closure of the university’s J.D. program this summer. This plan offers a pathway for existing students to complete their J.D. programs at other ABA-accredited law institutions while still obtaining a Golden Gate diploma until July 1, 2027. The approval of this teach-out plan was granted last month and publicly disclosed on the ABA’s website.

Background and Closure of Golden Gate University’s J.D. Program

Golden Gate University, located in San Francisco, decided to discontinue its J.D. program due to a combination of financial challenges, declining enrollment, a challenging job market, and notably low bar exam pass rates. This decision, announced in November, came as no surprise, as earlier warnings in May indicated the law school’s precarious financial situation and uncertain future.

Previous ABA Teach-Out Plans and Accreditation Issues

The closure of Golden Gate’s J.D. program follows a trend seen previously with the closure of the Florida Coastal School of Law in 2021. Furthermore, Golden Gate University struggled to meet the ABA’s accreditation standards, particularly regarding bar exam pass rates, with only 51% of its students passing the California bar exam in July 2023, well below the required threshold.

A Revised Teach-Out Plan and Future Prospects

Following the rejection of Golden Gate’s initial teach-out proposal by the ABA in November, a more detailed plan was subsequently developed and approved. Under this new plan, Golden Gate is prohibited from enrolling new J.D. students or offering any credit-bearing J.D. courses after the current academic year. However, the university will continue to provide non-J.D. law-related graduate and undergraduate programs.

Legal Challenges and Student Concerns

Despite the approved teach-out plan, the university faced legal action from four current law students and its alumni association, who filed a lawsuit in California state court in February. The lawsuit alleges that students were not adequately informed about the institution’s financial difficulties and that satisfactory transfer options have not been provided to those affected by the closure.

Enrollment Statistics and Implications

As of October, Golden Gate University had a total of 198 J.D. students, indicating that approximately 60 students will need to complete their studies at other ABA-accredited law schools. This enrollment breakdown highlights the practical challenges faced by students in transitioning to alternative institutions to finish their legal education.

