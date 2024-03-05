U.S. Appeals Court Rules Against Florida’s Workplace Diversity Training Ban

In a recent ruling, a U.S. appeals court has declared a Florida law, known as the Stop the Wrong to Our Kids and Employees Act (Stop WOKE Act), unconstitutional. The law, advocated by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits mandatory workplace diversity training that promotes certain progressive concepts, asserting it violates employers’ constitutional free speech rights.

The Law and Its Controversy

The Stop WOKE Act, enacted in 2022, prohibits employers from mandating training sessions promoting eight specific concepts. These include notions such as inherent racism or sexism among individuals and the imposition of guilt based on race or sex. Penalties for violating this law can be severe, with potential financial repercussions for employers.

Legal Ruling and Implications

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta upheld a lower-court judge’s decision to block the law, following a challenge by two small businesses and a consulting firm specializing in workplace training. Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Britt Grant emphasized that the law infringed upon the First Amendment’s protection of free speech by selectively censoring discussions deemed “offensive” by the state.

Grant’s opinion, supported by U.S. Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Charles Wilson, underscores the importance of allowing diverse viewpoints to flourish in the “clanging marketplace of ideas,” rather than suppressing them through legislative measures.

Political and Legal Landscape

The panel’s composition reflects a partisan divide, with Grant and Brasher appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, and Wilson by Democratic former President Bill Clinton. The decision’s implications extend beyond Florida, as similar laws in other Republican-led states seek to curtail corporate engagement in social and political issues like gun control, climate change, and diversity.

Response and Future Challenges

Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, whose office defended the law, is reviewing the decision. Advocates of free speech and diversity, such as the plaintiffs represented by the advocacy group Protect Democracy, welcomed the ruling as a victory for constitutional rights and business autonomy.

Separately, a lower-court decision also blocked provisions of the law restricting discussions of race and sex in college classrooms, a matter currently under appeal by Florida to the 11th Circuit.

