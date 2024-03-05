Lawyers

Lawyer Requests to Withdraw from Alex Jones’ Media Company Bankruptcy Case
Ray Battaglia, the lawyer overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of Alex Jones’ media company, intends to ask for permission to step down from the case during an upcoming court hearing. This decision stems from irreconcilable differences between Battaglia and the management of Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems (FSS).

Background

The request for Battaglia’s withdrawal will be considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston, Texas, in an emergency hearing scheduled for March 11. Battaglia has served as lead bankruptcy counsel for Free Speech Systems since 2022. However, he cited a breakdown in his relationship with Patrick Magill, the company’s chief restructuring officer, as the reason for his departure.

Disagreements and Retaliation

Magill, responsible for the day-to-day operations of FSS, allegedly withheld legal fees owed to Battaglia for January and February as an act of retaliation following a disagreement on January 25. The dispute pertained to the pursuit of litigation over a legal claim, which Battaglia deemed unwise. Magill has yet to comment on these allegations.

  
What
Where


Bankruptcy Proceedings

Free Speech Systems and Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after facing lawsuits regarding Jones’ false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre. Despite the bankruptcy filing, a judge ruled that Jones could not evade paying defamation verdicts totaling at least $1.1 billion to the families affected by his statements. The Sandy Hook families have supported a bankruptcy plan that would involve liquidating Jones’ assets, pending court approval.

Legal Representation Challenges

Battaglia, who initially served as co-counsel when FSS filed for bankruptcy, found himself as the sole bankruptcy lawyer after other attorneys were disqualified due to a conflict of interest. Despite his efforts, Battaglia expressed his inability to handle the case alone. He later enlisted Magill to manage the company’s daily affairs, with their relationship initially deemed constructive.

Case Information:
In re: Free Speech Systems, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-60043
Representation:
Ray Battaglia of The Law Offices of Ray Battaglia

