White & Case Bolsters M&A Expansion with Notable Addition from Cravath, Swaine & Moore

In its continued stride toward bolstering its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) capabilities, White & Case has welcomed Keith Hallam, a distinguished dealmaker from Cravath, Swaine & Moore, into its ranks.
Keith Hallam’s Transition to White & Case
Keith Hallam, boasting a robust 17-year tenure at Cravath, brings his expertise in M&A and activist defense, coupled with his adeptness in advising corporations and directors on corporate governance matters, to White & Case’s repertoire.
In an interview with Bloomberg Law, Hallam emphasized the evolving global landscape of dealmaking, underscoring White & Case’s extensive global footprint as a significant factor in his decision to join the firm.
White & Case’s Growth Trajectory
Hallam’s recruitment marks the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by White & Case, underscoring the firm’s concerted efforts to fortify its M&A and private equity divisions. Earlier additions include Taurie Zeitzer, former co-head of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrisonâ€™s M&A and private equity practice, and Patrick Sarch, who recently rejoined the firm from Hogan Lovells to lead its UK public M&A group in London.
Departures from Cravath
Hallam’s departure from Cravath follows a string of exits from the renowned Wall Street firm, including notable partners like Daniel Zach and Rory Leraris, who sought new opportunities at Kirkland & Ellis and Davis Polk & Wardwell, respectively.
White & Case’s Perspective
Heather McDevitt, Chair of White & Case, lauds Hallam’s track record, affirming his status as one of the preeminent M&A dealmakers in the US market. She emphasizes the firm’s dedication to bolstering its capabilities, both domestically and globally, through strategic hires like Hallam.
Hallam’s Notable Engagements
Hallam has amassed a diverse portfolio of clients, including industry giants like ADT, Aon, IBM, and Xerox, and has been involved in landmark transactions such as AerCap’s acquisitions of General Electric’s aircraft-leasing unit and International Lease Finance Corp.
Optimism Amidst Market Rebound
As market sentiments turn optimistic, Hallam expresses confidence in the resurgence of deal activity, noting the growing certainty among stakeholders. He anticipates a fruitful year ahead for M&A transactions, citing a burgeoning sense of optimism within the market.
