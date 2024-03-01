Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges

Dorsey Bryan Hardeman, a well-known figure in Austin’s business community and the founder of Continental Automotive Group (CAG), found himself at the center of controversy when he was arrested on Thursday. The charges against him include Felony Arson and a State Jail Felony offense of Burglary, marking a dramatic turn of events for the 75-year-old entrepreneur.

Allegations and Investigation

According to an arrest affidavit, Hardeman stands accused of igniting a fire at a downtown Austin building on a Sunday before his arrest. The incident occurred at the former Mellow Johnnyâ€™s Bike Shop located at 400 Nueces St. Fire investigators, upon responding to the scene, concluded that the fire was intentionally set, identifying metal shavings beneath a drilled-out door lock, suggesting forced entry.

The affidavit detailed that surveillance footage from the building captured an older man, believed to be Hardeman, entering with a red container resembling a plastic gas tank. Subsequent footage showed the individual pouring liquid from the container and dropping multiple matches, incriminating evidence that implicated him in the crime.

Previous Incidents and Suspicion

Further complicating the situation, investigators revealed that Hardeman was a person of interest in a separate arson investigation just five days before the recent incident. The owner of Mellow Johnnyâ€™s Bike Shop informed authorities that Hardeman owned the adjacent property and had expressed interest in purchasing the building where the fire occurred.

Eyewitness testimony, supported by photographic evidence extracted from surveillance footage, strongly suggests Hardeman’s involvement. The witness positively identified his vehicle, a white 4-door Mercedes SUV, at the scene of the crime. Moreover, the same individual seen with the red container in the footage matched Hardeman’s description.

Business Implications and Legal Proceedings

Hardeman’s arrest sends shockwaves through Austin’s business community, particularly among stakeholders of CAG, which operates multiple car dealerships in the area, including a prominent Mercedes-Benz dealership. With his bonds set at $40,000 for the arson charge and $10,000 for burglary, Hardeman faces legal proceedings that could have significant repercussions for both his reputation and the future of his business endeavors.

Response and Ongoing Developments

As news of his arrest reverberates, the focus now shifts to Hardeman’s legal representation and potential responses to the allegations. KXAN, in its efforts to provide comprehensive coverage, is actively seeking comments or statements from Hardeman or his legal team. Any updates or responses received will be promptly integrated into this evolving narrative.

