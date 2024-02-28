Law Students

U.S. Department of Education Advances Better FAFSAÂ® Implementation for 2024â€“25
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Department of Education, under the leadership of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, has provided updates on its ongoing efforts regarding the 2024â€“25 Better FAFSA implementation. Secretary Cardona emphasized the Department’s commitment to leveraging every available resource to ensure the success of the Better FAFSA initiative, aimed at expanding access to higher education for a greater number of students nationwide.

Enhancing Aid Calculation and Pell Grant Eligibility

In its latest move, the Department has finalized adjustments to the aid calculation process to align fully with the FAFSA Simplification Act. These updates, integrated seamlessly into the Department’s schedule, are set to streamline aid distribution without causing delays. As a result, projections indicate an increase in Pell Grant eligibility, with approximately 7.3 million students expected to qualify for these grants in the 2024â€“25 award year. Since the release of the new 2024â€“25 FAFSA form at the end of December, over 4.7 million forms have been successfully submitted.

Comprehensive Support Strategy for Colleges

The Department is actively collaborating with colleges and vendors to implement these updates efficiently. Through the FAFSA College Support Strategy, federal personnel will provide technical assistance and allocate $50 million to aid colleges in adapting to the changes. Additionally, support from the Office of Federal Student Aid and nonprofit organizations will be extended to lower-resourced colleges. These institutions will receive personalized assistance in navigating the FAFSA process, ensuring accurate aid offer packages for students.

  
What
Where


Expedited Processing with Test Student Records

To expedite the processing of student records, the Department will distribute system-generated test student records (ISIRs) to schools and vendors. This proactive measure aims to optimize system readiness for the influx of student records expected in March. By providing schools with test ISIRs, the Department enables them to fine-tune their systems for efficient processing, ultimately facilitating smoother aid distribution.

Building on Prior Progress

Today’s announcements mark a continuation of the Department’s efforts to implement the Better FAFSA form effectively. Earlier initiatives, such as providing test ISIRs and accommodations for FAFSA submissions without Social Security numbers, underscore the Department’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to financial aid for all students. Furthermore, a structured process has been outlined to assist students affected by technical issues, allowing them to submit incomplete FAFSA forms while awaiting resolution.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
Legal News

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Legal News

California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Legal News

Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
Legal News

Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Legal News

U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Legal News

Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Lawyers

Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Legal Technology News

Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Breaking News

Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
Lawyers

Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top