Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions

Exam Day Struggles

Several bar examinees in California expressed concern and discomfort after enduring frigid temperatures during the first day of the attorney licensing exam on Tuesday. The Cow Palace, an arena and event center outside San Francisco, played host to the exam and became the focal point of discontent. According to comments on the online forum Reddit, some test-takers found the venue so inhospitable that it affected their ability to complete the essay portion of the exam.

“I was so cold in the morning I almost couldnâ€™t type; my fingers were freezing,” lamented one bar taker on Reddit, reflecting the challenging conditions faced by many.

Physical Discomfort and Complaints

Deborah Tharp, an examinee, reported experiencing multiple muscle cramps throughout the day, attributing them to the harsh cold conditions within the Cow Palace. Tharp took the initiative to file complaints with both the venue and the State Bar of California, the exam’s administering body. As of Wednesday morning, she had not received any responses to her grievances. The exam continued with the Multistate Bar Exam, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions.

Unresponsive Venue and State Bar

Tharp, recounting her experience, stated, “I could see my breath when I first arrived,” emphasizing that the interior of the venue felt colder than the outside. Despite her complaints, there was seemingly no immediate response from either the Cow Palace or the State Bar of California. Tharp even described finding ice in the bottom of her water bottle, underscoring the severity of the conditions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the State Bar of California acknowledged the issues and assured that its staff is collaborating with Cow Palace facility management to address them promptly. The bar noted that some examinees reported being cold in the morning, while others found it too warm by the end of the day. However, the Cow Palace representative did not provide any comments when reached out for a response.

Venue Change and Weather Conditions

The State Bar shifted the exam to the Cow Palace from the Oakland Convention Center last year, as part of a cost-cutting strategy to reduce the number of exam sites. However, it appears that this decision has raised concerns about the suitability of the new venue. Weather data indicated temperatures in Daly City, where the Cow Palace is located, ranged from 50 to 60 degrees on the exam day.

Test-Takers’ Perspective

Adding to the chorus of discontent, another Reddit user described the venue as “ridiculously cold” on Tuesday. This individual went to the extent of spending break time in their car to raise their core body temperature, despite wearing sweats, a sweater, and a jacket.

Tharp expressed her frustration, noting that she believed the heat was on at the Cow Palace but deemed it insufficient to warm the space adequately. Exam rules prohibiting the wearing of hats further exacerbated the discomfort. Tharp voiced concerns about the potential disadvantage faced by Cow Palace examinees compared to those testing in convention centers in Ontario and Pasadena in Southern California.

With 1,483 people testing at the Cow Palace, Tharp apprehensively remarked, “Our test scores are going to be weighted against people who were testing in adequate facilities.” As the State Bar works to address the concerns raised, the situation has underscored the impact of testing conditions on examinees’ performance.

