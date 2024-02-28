Legal News

Apple Meets Justice Department in Last-Ditch Effort to Avert Antitrust Suit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Apple Inc. executives engaged in a final attempt to dissuade the Justice Department from pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against the company, sources familiar with the matter disclosed. Representatives from Apple and its legal team convened with Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who holds the authority to decide on the lawsuit’s filing. These discussions, often termed “last rites” meetings, typically precede the initiation of legal action.

Allegations and Implications

Antitrust investigators, examining Apple’s practices since 2019, assert that the tech giant has enforced software and hardware restrictions on its iPhones and iPads to hinder competitors’ effectiveness. The anticipated lawsuit is projected to materialize in the forthcoming weeks, potentially by the end of March, as per the sources.

Apple refrained from immediate commentary in response to requests for remarks, while the Justice Department opted not to provide any statements.

  
What
Where


Scrutiny on App Store Policies

Apple’s App Store, known for its imposition of a commission ranging from 15% to 30% on developers, has faced considerable scrutiny from both developers and legislators. In January, Apple announced adjustments allowing US developers to employ alternative payment systems, albeit subject to a 27% fee on most digital purchases or 12% on subscriptions. These modifications were met with opposition, notably from Epic Games Inc., engaged in ongoing litigation with Apple over its App Store policies.

State and Federal Alignment

California Attorney General Rob Bonta conveyed the state’s interest in potentially aligning with the Justice Department’s actions against Apple. Bonta emphasized California’s synergy with federal scrutiny, particularly concerning the tech industry.

European Regulatory Landscape

As the Justice Department’s gaze remains fixed on Apple, the company’s maneuvers in Europe are also under observation. Apple is poised to comply with new digital gatekeeper regulations, including provisions allowing software downloads from sources beyond its App Store and facilitating alternative payment systems. However, developer groups have criticized these measures as “malicious compliance,” citing new fees and restrictions imposed by Apple.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Anticipated EU Fine and Settlement Offer

In addition to ongoing regulatory actions, Apple faces a prospective fine of at least â‚¬500 million ($542 million) from the EU’s antitrust watchdog over allegations of stifling music-streaming competitors on its platforms. Meanwhile, the company has proffered a settlement in a separate investigation, proposing access to its near-field communication chip for rival digital wallets.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
Legal News

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Legal News

California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Legal News

Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
Legal News

Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Legal News

U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Legal News

Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Lawyers

Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Legal Technology News

Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Breaking News

Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
Lawyers

Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top