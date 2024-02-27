Law Students

Aspen Publishing Announces Open Enrollment for JD-Next 2024 Course Dates
Download PDF
By
Posted on

Aspen Publishing is thrilled to announce the commencement of enrollment for the highly anticipated JD-Next program for the year 2024. This innovative initiative offers aspiring law students a unique opportunity to prepare comprehensively for law school, marking a significant advancement in legal education and admissions preparation.

Law School Preparation: JD-Next 2024

The JD-Next program has unveiled its enrollment dates for the upcoming year. Offering three distinct course start dates in May, June, and October, this eight-week online program is structured to emulate the rigors of a core first-year law school course. Participants will engage in asynchronous learning modules, culminating in a final exam mirroring the intensity and format of a genuine law school examination.

What
Where


A Transformative Approach to Law School Admissions

In contrast to traditional standardized admissions tests that often exhibit significant score differentials among racial and ethnic groups, JD-Next’s final exam demonstrates narrower score gaps, thereby enhancing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

December 2023 marked a milestone for JD-Next, as it administered its inaugural high-stakes admissions examination, boasting an impressive 97% completion rate. The ensuing score results, disseminated to law schools in January 2024, underscored the program’s efficacy. Presently, the American Bar Association’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has authorized 47 law schools to utilize the JD-Next law school entrance examination, either instead of or in conjunction with other admissions tests.

JD-Next 2024 Course Dates

  • May 6, 2024: Examination Date in July 2024
  • June 3, 2024: Examination Date in July/August 2024
  • October 7, 2024: Examination Date in December 2024

For enrollment and further information, prospective students are encouraged to visit the official JD-Next website at www.aspenpublishing.com/jdnext.

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
California's Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Allegations Against Workday's AI Hiring Tools
U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies' Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
