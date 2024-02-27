Aspen Publishing Announces Open Enrollment for JD-Next 2024 Course Dates

Aspen Publishing is thrilled to announce the commencement of enrollment for the highly anticipated JD-Next program for the year 2024. This innovative initiative offers aspiring law students a unique opportunity to prepare comprehensively for law school, marking a significant advancement in legal education and admissions preparation.

Law School Preparation: JD-Next 2024

The JD-Next program has unveiled its enrollment dates for the upcoming year. Offering three distinct course start dates in May, June, and October, this eight-week online program is structured to emulate the rigors of a core first-year law school course. Participants will engage in asynchronous learning modules, culminating in a final exam mirroring the intensity and format of a genuine law school examination.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

A Transformative Approach to Law School Admissions

In contrast to traditional standardized admissions tests that often exhibit significant score differentials among racial and ethnic groups, JD-Next’s final exam demonstrates narrower score gaps, thereby enhancing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

December 2023 marked a milestone for JD-Next, as it administered its inaugural high-stakes admissions examination, boasting an impressive 97% completion rate. The ensuing score results, disseminated to law schools in January 2024, underscored the program’s efficacy. Presently, the American Bar Association’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has authorized 47 law schools to utilize the JD-Next law school entrance examination, either instead of or in conjunction with other admissions tests.

JD-Next 2024 Course Dates

May 6, 2024 : Examination Date in July 2024

: Examination Date in July 2024 June 3, 2024 : Examination Date in July/August 2024

: Examination Date in July/August 2024 October 7, 2024: Examination Date in December 2024

For enrollment and further information, prospective students are encouraged to visit the official JD-Next website at www.aspenpublishing.com/jdnext.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More