University of Arizona’s Law School Partners with Aspen Publishing to Expand JD-Next Program

Aspen Publishing Takes the Reins of University of Arizona’s JD-Next Program for Law School Admissions

The University of Arizona’s law school has forged a strategic partnership with Aspen Publishing, a renowned entity known for its legal textbooks and study materials. In a groundbreaking development announced on Friday, Aspen Publishing has secured an exclusive five-year license to oversee JD-Next, an innovative eight-week online legal education program culminating in a comprehensive examination. Both parties have expressed their anticipation that this collaboration will result in the expansion and more frequent offering of JD-Next.

A Vision for Inclusive Legal Education

JD-Next, developed by the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, is a pioneering initiative to enhance diversity among law students. The program was conceived to assess an applicant’s aptitude for law school without relying on standardized tests, which have historically produced significant racial score disparities. A 2019 study of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) revealed an average score of 142 out of a possible 180 for Black test-takers, compared to 153 for white and Asian test-takers. Experts attribute these disparities to inequitable educational opportunities and racial bias in standardized tests, among other factors.

JD-Next Gains Momentum

JD-Next received a substantial boost in June when the American Bar Association granted law schools the authority to utilize the program for admissions, on par with the LSAT or GRE. Furthermore, the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to prohibit race-conscious admissions policies at colleges and universities has spurred law schools to seek alternative ways to create diverse student bodies while adhering to the new ruling.

A Comprehensive Online Learning Experience

JD-Next participants engage in eight weeks of online courses, devoting roughly half their time to legal case analysis and the other half to contract law studies. At the program’s conclusion, participants undergo a comprehensive examination to assess their grasp of the material. Law schools can employ these results to inform their admissions decisions or to provide admitted students with valuable preparation for the rigorous demands of law school. This partnership between Arizona Law and Aspen Publishing, which enables Arizona Law to transition from administering JD-Next, is anticipated to make the program more attractive to other law schools seeking to adopt it.

Transition to a Sustainable Model

This transformative partnership between the University of Arizona’s law school and Aspen Publishing marks a significant step toward a more inclusive and equitable future for legal education in the United States.

