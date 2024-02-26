Winston & Strawn LLP Announces New Department Leaders

Winston & Strawn LLP has appointed new leaders for its Litigation and Transactions Departments. Linda Coberly and Tom Melsheimer will co-chair the Litigation Department, while Timothy Kincaid and Brad Vaiana will co-chair the Transactions Department.

Leadership Transition and Strategic Vision

The new leaders will assume their roles in June 2024, coinciding with Steve Dâ€™Amore’s appointment as Firm Chair. Working closely with Dâ€™Amore and the leadership team, they will play pivotal roles in executing strategic growth initiatives within their respective departments.

Transition Period and Acknowledgments

Before officially taking over, Linda and Tom will collaborate with outgoing Litigation Chairs Steve Dâ€™Amore and George Lombardi. Over the past decade, Dâ€™Amore and Lombardi have overseen significant advancements within the Litigation Department, including the establishment of the Winston Institute of Trial Advocacy (WITA) and expansion into specialized regulatory practices.

Tim and Brad will similarly collaborate with outgoing Transactions Department Chair Eva Davis, who will continue serving in the firmâ€™s Office of the Chair. Under Davis’s leadership, the Transactions Department navigated challenging economic conditions while strategically expanding talent and resources to meet evolving client needs.

Recognition of Leadership Excellence

The incoming co-chairs are esteemed leaders within their fields:

Linda Coberly (Chicago): Recognized as one of the nationâ€™s leading appellate lawyers, Coberly brings nearly two decades of experience leading Winstonâ€™s Appellate & Critical Motions Practice. Her extensive appellate experience spans various federal and state courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Recognized as one of the nationâ€™s leading appellate lawyers, Coberly brings nearly two decades of experience leading Winstonâ€™s Appellate & Critical Motions Practice. Her extensive appellate experience spans various federal and state courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Tom Melsheimer (Dallas): A highly regarded trial lawyer, Melsheimer has led Winstonâ€™s Dallas office since its inception in 2017. With a diverse range of jury trial experience, he has successfully litigated cases involving civil and criminal matters, earning recognition from prestigious legal organizations.

A highly regarded trial lawyer, Melsheimer has led Winstonâ€™s Dallas office since its inception in 2017. With a diverse range of jury trial experience, he has successfully litigated cases involving civil and criminal matters, earning recognition from prestigious legal organizations. Timothy Kincaid (Chicago): Kincaid, co-chair of Winstonâ€™s Partner Compensation Committee, specializes in M&A and private equity transactions. His expertise encompasses a wide array of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and financial services.

Kincaid, co-chair of Winstonâ€™s Partner Compensation Committee, specializes in M&A and private equity transactions. His expertise encompasses a wide array of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and financial services. Brad Vaiana (New York): With nine years of leadership as co-chair of the Private Equity Practice, Vaiana brings extensive experience advising clients on complex corporate transactions. His counsel spans a range of strategic and commercial matters for private equity sponsors and private companies.

