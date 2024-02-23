Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Undergoes Management Changes

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, a prominent law firm, is undergoing significant changes in its management structure, marking a continuation of its overhaul efforts subsequent to the departure of nearly 140 lawyers in the previous year.

Departure of Top Managers

According to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg Law on Wednesday, the firm is parting ways with Brian Gedeon, its chief financial officer, and Barbara Cheen, the chief client relations officer. Gedeon declined to provide comments, while attempts to reach Cheen were unsuccessful.

Streamlining Back-Office Operations

Aiming to enhance service delivery to its clients, Lewis Brisbois initiated a process to streamline and elevate its back-office operations. The firm emphasized its commitment to providing the best possible service to its clientele.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Direction

With a workforce of over 1,500 lawyers across the United States, the Los Angeles-founded firm primarily focuses on insurance work, catering to major clients such as Chubb Ltd., Home Depot Inc., and Ford Motor Co. Following the mass departure in May of the previous year, the firm witnessed significant leadership changes, including the stepping down of long-time leader Bob Lewis and the appointment of Gregory Katz as managing partner.

Interim Appointments and Continued Transition

Jay McAveeney and Tim Armstrong have been appointed as interim chief operating officer and interim chief financial officer, respectively, according to the firm memo. These changes reflect the firm’s commitment to ensuring smooth operations during this period of transition.

Recent Senior Departures and Notable Hires

Lewis Brisbois has experienced several senior departures in recent months, including Julie Maurer and Danny Worker, who have joined other firms. However, the firm has also made strategic hires, such as Daron Watts, to bolster its government affairs practice.

Financial Performance and Outlook

While the firm reported $703 million in revenue in 2022 according to American Lawyer data, its financial figures for the subsequent year have not been disclosed. Nevertheless, Lewis Brisbois stated that 2023 was one of its strongest years yet, indicating a positive trajectory for the firm.

