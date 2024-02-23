Lawyers

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Undergoes Management Changes
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, a prominent law firm, is undergoing significant changes in its management structure, marking a continuation of its overhaul efforts subsequent to the departure of nearly 140 lawyers in the previous year.

Departure of Top Managers

According to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg Law on Wednesday, the firm is parting ways with Brian Gedeon, its chief financial officer, and Barbara Cheen, the chief client relations officer. Gedeon declined to provide comments, while attempts to reach Cheen were unsuccessful.

Streamlining Back-Office Operations

Aiming to enhance service delivery to its clients, Lewis Brisbois initiated a process to streamline and elevate its back-office operations. The firm emphasized its commitment to providing the best possible service to its clientele.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Direction

With a workforce of over 1,500 lawyers across the United States, the Los Angeles-founded firm primarily focuses on insurance work, catering to major clients such as Chubb Ltd., Home Depot Inc., and Ford Motor Co. Following the mass departure in May of the previous year, the firm witnessed significant leadership changes, including the stepping down of long-time leader Bob Lewis and the appointment of Gregory Katz as managing partner.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Interim Appointments and Continued Transition

Jay McAveeney and Tim Armstrong have been appointed as interim chief operating officer and interim chief financial officer, respectively, according to the firm memo. These changes reflect the firm’s commitment to ensuring smooth operations during this period of transition.

Recent Senior Departures and Notable Hires

Lewis Brisbois has experienced several senior departures in recent months, including Julie Maurer and Danny Worker, who have joined other firms. However, the firm has also made strategic hires, such as Daron Watts, to bolster its government affairs practice.



Financial Performance and Outlook

While the firm reported $703 million in revenue in 2022 according to American Lawyer data, its financial figures for the subsequent year have not been disclosed. Nevertheless, Lewis Brisbois stated that 2023 was one of its strongest years yet, indicating a positive trajectory for the firm.

This revised article offers a comprehensive overview of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith’s recent developments, providing insights into its management changes, strategic direction, and financial performance.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Surge in Employee Absences and Mental Health Struggles Plague Companies
Breaking News

Surge in Employee Absences and Mental Health Struggles Plague Companies
CEOs Push for Full Returns Amidst Resistance
Lawyers

CEOs Push for Full Returns Amidst Resistance
FAFSA Overhaul Causes Delays in Financial Aid Packages
Law Students

FAFSA Overhaul Causes Delays in Financial Aid Packages
Creative Responses to DEI Ban: Texas College Employees Under Scrutiny
Legal News

Creative Responses to DEI Ban: Texas College Employees Under Scrutiny
Department of Education Takes Action to Expedite College Financial Aid Awards
Breaking News

Department of Education Takes Action to Expedite College Financial Aid Awards
Yale University Acknowledges Historical Ties to Slavery and Commits to Repair Efforts
Law Students

Yale University Acknowledges Historical Ties to Slavery and Commits to Repair Efforts
Amazon, SpaceX, and Trader Joe’s Challenge U.S. Labor Agency’s Proceedings
Breaking News

Amazon, SpaceX, and Trader Joe’s Challenge U.S. Labor Agency’s Proceedings
Appeals Court Considers Free Speech Claims in Anti-Racism Training
Law Students

Appeals Court Considers Free Speech Claims in Anti-Racism Training
OpenAI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Video Generation Tool: Sora
Legal Technology News

OpenAI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Video Generation Tool: Sora
Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal
Legal News

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top