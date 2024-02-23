Federal Judge Rejects Law Firm’s Use of AI for Fee Estimation

A recent decision by a federal judge highlights the challenges faced by the legal industry in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their practice. The case involved the Cuddy Law Firm, specializing in special education law, seeking legal fees from New York City after successfully representing a child with disabilities, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Background of the Case

The Cuddy Law Firm sought over $113,000 in fees, partially based on input from ChatGPT, an AI tool, which they claimed supported their fee estimation. However, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer awarded only a little over $53,000, criticizing the firm for relying on ChatGPT’s conclusions as a basis for their fee request.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Judge’s Rebuke

In his scathing rebuke, Judge Engelmayer emphasized the inadequacy of using ChatGPT to determine the reasonable billing rate for legal services in such a specialized area. He highlighted that relying on AI tools like ChatGPT for fee estimation was misguided and unsupported.

Legal Industry’s AI Integration Challenges

This decision comes at a time when the legal industry is grappling with the implications of AI integration. Instances like the former lawyer of Donald Trump including phony AI-generated cases in a legal brief underscore the need for clarity on AI’s role in legal proceedings.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Firm’s Defense and Judge’s Warning

One of the firm’s lawyers defended their use of ChatGPT, stating it was meant to provide context for potential clients researching legal services. However, Judge Engelmayer referenced previous cases where lawyers faced repercussions for relying on fictitious AI-generated citations, cautioning against future references to ChatGPT in fee requests.

Case Reference: JG, individually and on behalf of GG v New York City Department of Education, 23-cv-959, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More