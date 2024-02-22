Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire

Boies Schiller Flexner, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced on Wednesday the addition of Kristen Young, a former partner at White & Case renowned for her expertise in international arbitrations. Young, who has a track record of representing various countries in complex arbitration cases, will join Boies Schiller’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner. Her focus within international arbitration spans across the mining and energy sectors, with particular emphasis on the Central Asian region.

Extensive Experience and Notable Clients

Kristen Young brings with her a wealth of experience, having represented countries such as Georgia, Jordan, the Philippines, Romania, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan in international arbitration proceedings. Moreover, her corporate clientele includes major entities like Florida-based utility TECO Energy and Israeli minerals and chemicals company ICL Group, showcasing her versatility and breadth of expertise.

Meeting the Growing Demand in Central Asia

With the surge in foreign direct investment from the United States and Europe into Central Asia, the demand for international arbitration services has witnessed a notable uptick. Kristen Young highlights this trend, emphasizing the need for robust legal representation in the region. Her decision to join Boies Schiller is partly attributed to the firm’s expanding international arbitration practice, which aligns with her vision of providing top-tier legal services in this burgeoning market.

Strategic Expansion and Focus on Investment Disputes

Timothy Foden, a partner at Boies Schiller, expressed enthusiasm about Young’s appointment, emphasizing her extensive experience in Central Asia and the former Soviet republics. He believes that her addition, along with other recent hires in London, reinforces the firm’s strategy to target the growing investment disputes market in these jurisdictions.

Prioritizing Central Asia: Recent Partner Additions

Boies Schiller’s focus on the Central Asian region is evident through its recent partner hires. Last March, the firm welcomed a partner from King & Wood Mallesons, known for his representation of various states, including Angola, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine. Additionally, in May, a government attorney from Kazakhstan joined the firm, further solidifying its presence in the region.

White & Case Responds

A spokesperson from White & Case expressed well wishes for Kristen Young’s new endeavor, highlighting the amicable nature of her departure.

Other Notable Hires

In a separate announcement on Wednesday, White & Case unveiled its recruitment of Ladan Stewart, former head of the crypto and cyber litigation unit at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and John Cahill, a seasoned real estate finance partner from Paul Hastings.

This strategic move by both firms underscores the dynamic nature of the legal landscape, as they continue to bolster their expertise across various practice areas to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

