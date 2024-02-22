Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools

Derek Mobley’s battle against Workday has taken a new turn as he files an amended complaint alleging discriminatory practices in the use of artificial intelligence tools for hiring. Mobley, who has faced repeated rejections from over 100 job applications made through Workday’s platform, brought his case to the San Francisco federal court after his initial lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Rita Lin.
Legal Landscape and Discrimination Claims
The 2023 proposed class action asserts that Workday’s platform, widely utilized by major corporations for candidate screening, violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other federal statutes by discriminating based on race, age, and disability. Judge Lin’s previous ruling highlighted the necessity for Mobley to demonstrate Workday’s role as an “employment agency” under Title VII, a crucial element in establishing liability.
Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.
Mobley’s Allegations and Workday’s Response
Mobley, an individual who identifies as Black, over 40 years old, and suffering from anxiety and depression, argues that Workday’s platform effectively delegates hiring decisions to the company, thereby creating a breeding ground for discriminatory practices. His legal team underscores the lack of regulatory mechanisms within Workday’s algorithmic decision-making tools, facilitating discrimination against applicants.
Workday, however, maintains its innocence, emphasizing its continuous compliance efforts with relevant laws. Despite Mobley’s assertions, the company has yet to provide a detailed response to the latest allegations.
Proliferation of AI in Hiring Practices
The prevalence of AI in the recruitment process is undeniable, with approximately 80% of U.S. employers, including virtually all Fortune 500 companies, relying on such technologies. These tools, including those offered by Workday, streamline the screening of applicants, ostensibly enhancing efficiency but potentially perpetuating biases embedded in the data used to train them.
Legal and Ethical Concerns
Government bodies and advocacy groups have expressed apprehensions regarding the discriminatory implications of AI tools in hiring. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has cautioned employers about their liability concerning discriminatory impacts of screening software. Despite these warnings, litigation in this domain remains scarce, attributed partly to the complexity of litigating against cutting-edge technologies and the lack of transparency in employers’ use of AI software.
Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.
Mobley’s Claims and Class Action Status
In his amended complaint, Mobley alleges that Workday extracts data from extensive job applications to inform its decision-making algorithms. He recounts his futile attempts to secure positions with various companies through Workday’s platform, despite meeting or surpassing job requirements. Seeking to represent classes potentially comprising tens of thousands of individuals, Mobley pursues unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit, identified as Mobley v. Workday Inc., is ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, bearing the case number 3:23-cv-00770.
Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.