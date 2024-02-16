Legal News

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has formally urged Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, seeking the removal of President Joe Biden from office.

Morrisey’s Call to Action

In a letter addressed to Vice President Harris on Tuesday, Morrisey referenced the recent release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. The report highlighted numerous memory lapses and frequent gaffes made by President Biden during his time in office, prompting Morrisey to advocate for constitutional action.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Morrisey emphasized the need for action due to what he described as a “profound cognitive decline” experienced by President Biden. He cited instances where Biden confused world leaders, struggled with basic issues during public speeches, and appeared disoriented at events.

Instances of Concern

Morrisey highlighted specific incidents, such as Biden’s apparent moment of nodding off during the COP26 climate change conference in 2021 and his need to clarify the U.S.’s stance on the “One China” policy regarding Taiwan. These incidents, according to Morrisey, underscored Biden’s advanced age and cognitive decline.

Invocation of the 25th Amendment

“I am writing to urge you to invoke your powers under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and declare that President Biden is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Morrisey stated in his letter to Vice President Harris.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Response from White House and Harris’ Office

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Vice President Harris’ office for comment on Morrisey’s letter and the concerns raised regarding President Biden’s fitness for office.



Hur’s Report and Democratic Concerns

Hur’s report, which stemmed from an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, concluded that the President would face no charges partly due to his presentation as a sympathetic elderly man with memory issues. The report cited instances of memory lapses, including the death of Biden’s son Beau, which heightened concerns among Democrats who previously supported the President despite criticism of his capacity to serve.

Calls for Action from Other Officials

Senator Josh Hawley, Representative Claudia Tenney, and Representative Guy Reschenthaler are among the elected officials who have also called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment following the release of the Hur report. They join Morrisey in expressing concerns about President Biden’s ability to fulfill his duties.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tech Companies Restructure Workforces, Axing 34,000 Jobs Amid Investment in AI
Legal Technology News

Tech Companies Restructure Workforces, Axing 34,000 Jobs Amid Investment in AI
Cisco Plans Significant Workforce Restructuring to Drive Focus on High-Growth Areas
Breaking News

Cisco Plans Significant Workforce Restructuring to Drive Focus on High-Growth Areas
Assessing Marketability of Legal Practice Areas Across the United States
Breaking News

Assessing Marketability of Legal Practice Areas Across the United States
Microsoft Under Scrutiny for Layoffs Contradicting Court Promises
Legal News

Microsoft Under Scrutiny for Layoffs Contradicting Court Promises
Millions in Unclaimed Back Wages: The Hard Eight BBQ Saga Unveiled
Legal News

Millions in Unclaimed Back Wages: The Hard Eight BBQ Saga Unveiled
Utah Governor and Lieutenant Governor Call for Action Against School Board Member Over Controversial Social Media Post
Legal News

Utah Governor and Lieutenant Governor Call for Action Against School Board Member Over Controversial Social Media Post
Former TikTok Marketing Executive Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation tiktok
Legal News

Former TikTok Marketing Executive Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation
Allegations of Legal Mishandling: Manatt Phelps & Phillips Sued for $30.9 Million Loss
Legal News

Allegations of Legal Mishandling: Manatt Phelps & Phillips Sued for $30.9 Million Loss
Federal Appeals Court Examines Student’s Free Speech Rights in T-Shirt Controversy
Law Students

Federal Appeals Court Examines Student’s Free Speech Rights in T-Shirt Controversy
Elon Musk’s Support for Users Facing Reprisals Amplifies High-Profile Case
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Support for Users Facing Reprisals Amplifies High-Profile Case

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top