Republican West Virginia Attorney General Urges Invocation of 25th Amendment for Biden’s Removal

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has formally urged Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, seeking the removal of President Joe Biden from office.

Morrisey’s Call to Action

In a letter addressed to Vice President Harris on Tuesday, Morrisey referenced the recent release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. The report highlighted numerous memory lapses and frequent gaffes made by President Biden during his time in office, prompting Morrisey to advocate for constitutional action.

Morrisey emphasized the need for action due to what he described as a “profound cognitive decline” experienced by President Biden. He cited instances where Biden confused world leaders, struggled with basic issues during public speeches, and appeared disoriented at events.

Instances of Concern

Morrisey highlighted specific incidents, such as Biden’s apparent moment of nodding off during the COP26 climate change conference in 2021 and his need to clarify the U.S.’s stance on the “One China” policy regarding Taiwan. These incidents, according to Morrisey, underscored Biden’s advanced age and cognitive decline.

Invocation of the 25th Amendment

“I am writing to urge you to invoke your powers under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and declare that President Biden is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Morrisey stated in his letter to Vice President Harris.

Response from White House and Harris’ Office

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Vice President Harris’ office for comment on Morrisey’s letter and the concerns raised regarding President Biden’s fitness for office.

Hur’s Report and Democratic Concerns

Hur’s report, which stemmed from an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, concluded that the President would face no charges partly due to his presentation as a sympathetic elderly man with memory issues. The report cited instances of memory lapses, including the death of Biden’s son Beau, which heightened concerns among Democrats who previously supported the President despite criticism of his capacity to serve.

Calls for Action from Other Officials

Senator Josh Hawley, Representative Claudia Tenney, and Representative Guy Reschenthaler are among the elected officials who have also called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment following the release of the Hur report. They join Morrisey in expressing concerns about President Biden’s ability to fulfill his duties.

