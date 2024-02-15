Legal News

President Biden’s Executive Orders on Equity: A Comprehensive Approach
President Biden has taken decisive action by issuing two executive orders aimed at addressing barriers to opportunity for underserved communities and ensuring equity is woven into all federal decision-making processes. These directives mark a significant step forward in the pursuit of justice and inclusion.

Advancing Equity in Foreign Policy: A Year of Concrete Progress

Over the past year, the Department has made tangible strides in advancing equity within foreign policy. This includes refining the tracking of foreign assistance programs to embed principles of equity and inclusion into global programming. Additionally, efforts have been made to further integrate equity into public diplomacy initiatives. Updates to travel and citizenship documents and forms have been implemented, alongside a commendable increase of two percent in small business awards.

What
Where


The 2023 Equity Action Plan: A Blueprint for Progress

With the unveiling of the 2023 Equity Action Plan, the Department reaffirms its commitment to executing these executive orders. The plan outlines five strategic focus areas on a global scale:

  1. Diplomatic Efforts Against Hate: A commitment to combatting hate and protecting inclusive democracy through diplomatic channels.
  2. Advancing Racial Equity and Justice: Actions to address systemic racial disparities and promote justice on an international level.
  3. Protection of LGBTQI+ Persons: Advocacy for the protection and rights of LGBTQI+ individuals worldwide.
  4. Promotion of International Disability Rights: Initiatives to foster respect for international disability rights standards.
  5. Advancing Gender Equity: Measures to promote gender equity and equality globally.

Integrating Equity Across Departmental Operations

These strategic focus areas underscore the Department’s holistic approach to integrating equity and inclusion into its operations. From foreign assistance programs to public diplomacy efforts, consular services, and procurement processes, equity is becoming a central consideration in all facets of the Department’s work.

A Commitment to Better Outcomes

Embedding equity into the fabric of our work isn’t just a moral imperative; it yields tangible benefits for all Americans. The Department remains dedicated to breaking down barriers faced by marginalized and underserved populations, striving for a more just and inclusive world for everyone.

