Lawyers

Dechert Expands its New York Office with Notable Hire
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. law firm Dechert announced on Wednesday a significant addition to its team, welcoming Eliot Relles as a partner in its New York office. Relles, formerly of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, brings with him a wealth of experience, particularly in private credit, having served prominent lenders such as Cerberus Capital Management and Blue Torch Capital.

A Seasoned Addition

With over 23 years of experience, Relles previously co-led the finance group at Schulte Roth & Zabel before joining Weil in 2020. His extensive background and proven track record make him a valuable asset to Dechert.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Clientele and Expertise

Relles’ clientele, which includes notable names such as Fortress Investment Group, Kayne Anderson, and TCW Private Credit, demonstrates his expertise and depth of industry connections. He expressed confidence in maintaining his existing client relationships while embracing the opportunities his new role at Dechert presented.

Strategic Alignment

Jay Alicandri, the co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice, emphasized the synergy between Relles’ focus on lender-side private credit work and its objectives to strengthen its leveraged finance capabilities. This alignment reflects Dechert’s commitment to providing comprehensive and tailored legal services to its clients.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Response and Outlook

While a spokesperson for Weil declined to comment immediately, Relles expressed enthusiasm about his transition to Dechert. He looks forward to leveraging the firm’s platform to continue delivering exceptional service to his clients while contributing to the growth and success of the firm.

This strategic move by Dechert underscores its dedication to the expansion and enhancement of its legal offerings, particularly in key areas such as leveraged finance and private credit. With Eliot Relles onboard, the firm is poised to solidify further its position as a leader in the legal industry.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Appeals Court Examines Student’s Free Speech Rights in T-Shirt Controversy
Law Students

Federal Appeals Court Examines Student’s Free Speech Rights in T-Shirt Controversy
Elon Musk’s Support for Users Facing Reprisals Amplifies High-Profile Case
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Support for Users Facing Reprisals Amplifies High-Profile Case
FCC Deems AI-Generated Robocalls Illegal
Legal Technology News

FCC Deems AI-Generated Robocalls Illegal
Allegations of Misuse of Pension Contributions Rock Former Philadelphia Law Firm
Legal News

Allegations of Misuse of Pension Contributions Rock Former Philadelphia Law Firm
Companies Increasing AI Disclosures in Annual Reports
Legal Technology News

Companies Increasing AI Disclosures in Annual Reports
Corporations Clash with Labor Department Over Anti-Union Spending Disclosure
Legal News

Corporations Clash with Labor Department Over Anti-Union Spending Disclosure
Paul Hastings’ Revenue Surges, Outpacing Industry Norms
Legal News

Paul Hastings’ Revenue Surges, Outpacing Industry Norms
President Biden Nominates Four New District Court Judges
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Four New District Court Judges
Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
Breaking News

Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Law Students

University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top