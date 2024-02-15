Dechert Expands its New York Office with Notable Hire

U.S. law firm Dechert announced on Wednesday a significant addition to its team, welcoming Eliot Relles as a partner in its New York office. Relles, formerly of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, brings with him a wealth of experience, particularly in private credit, having served prominent lenders such as Cerberus Capital Management and Blue Torch Capital.

A Seasoned Addition

With over 23 years of experience, Relles previously co-led the finance group at Schulte Roth & Zabel before joining Weil in 2020. His extensive background and proven track record make him a valuable asset to Dechert.

Clientele and Expertise

Relles’ clientele, which includes notable names such as Fortress Investment Group, Kayne Anderson, and TCW Private Credit, demonstrates his expertise and depth of industry connections. He expressed confidence in maintaining his existing client relationships while embracing the opportunities his new role at Dechert presented.

Strategic Alignment

Jay Alicandri, the co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice, emphasized the synergy between Relles’ focus on lender-side private credit work and its objectives to strengthen its leveraged finance capabilities. This alignment reflects Dechert’s commitment to providing comprehensive and tailored legal services to its clients.

Response and Outlook

While a spokesperson for Weil declined to comment immediately, Relles expressed enthusiasm about his transition to Dechert. He looks forward to leveraging the firm’s platform to continue delivering exceptional service to his clients while contributing to the growth and success of the firm.

This strategic move by Dechert underscores its dedication to the expansion and enhancement of its legal offerings, particularly in key areas such as leveraged finance and private credit. With Eliot Relles onboard, the firm is poised to solidify further its position as a leader in the legal industry.

