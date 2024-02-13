Springfield City Council Unanimously Approves Ban on Gaming Machines Offering Monetary Prizes

SPRINGFIELD, MO – In a decisive move during the recent Springfield City Council meeting, council members unanimously passed a crucial bill targeting the proliferation of gaming machines that offer monetary rewards. This new ordinance aims to address the growing concern over the negative impacts these “no-chance” games have been causing in neighborhoods across Springfield.

Addressing the Proliferation of “No-Chance” Games

The decision to ban these gaming machines comes as a response to the escalating presence of “no-chance” games within the city. These devices, which offer monetary prizes, have raised significant alarm among city officials due to their reported adverse effects on communities.

Protecting Public Health and Welfare

Mayor Ken McClure emphasized the importance of this ordinance in safeguarding the well-being of Springfield residents. He highlighted concerns over the potential financial hardships and increased reliance on public assistance that players of such devices might face. McClure stated, “This action is necessary for the protection of the public health, safety, and welfare of our community.”

Ensuring Distinction for Legitimate Arcades

Importantly, the ordinance seeks to distinguish legitimate arcades from establishments hosting these prohibited gaming machines. It specifically exempts arcades that offer toys and similar items as prizes, as well as live games that may offer monetary rewards, such as those found in fan entertainment during sporting events.

Resolving Legal Ambiguity

The issue of these gaming machines has long been a contentious legal battle in Springfield. Currently, around 25 establishments within the city host these devices, exploiting a legal gray area. Supporters of these machines argue that they are not games of chance, citing their ability to reveal the outcome of a bet before the player spins the wheel.

In summary, the unanimous approval of this bill marks a significant step towards addressing the negative impacts associated with gaming machines offering monetary prizes in Springfield. By enacting this ordinance, city officials aim to protect the public from potential financial harm and uphold the welfare of the community.

