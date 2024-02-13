Lawyers

Hogan Lovells Achieves Record-Breaking Performance in 2023
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Hogan Lovells made a remarkable resurgence in 2023, boasting unprecedented global revenue and equity partner profits. According to the firm’s report, they soared to $2.68 billion in gross revenue, marking a notable 10.3% increase. Profits per equity partner surged by an impressive 20%, reaching $2.7 million. Moreover, the revenue-per-lawyer metric reached an all-time high, surpassing $1 million, with just under 2,500 lawyers across 48 offices worldwide.

Background

The firm’s success is particularly noteworthy following a challenging 2022, where Hogan Lovells, like many others in the Big Law market, experienced unexpected declines in key performance indicators. Formed in 2010 through the merger of U.S.-based Hogan & Hartson and European-based Lovells, the firm demonstrated resilience in bouncing back from setbacks.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Factors Driving Growth

CEO Miguel Zaldivar attributed the remarkable upturn to a record-breaking year in mergers and acquisitions and related practices. Notable contributions include facilitating the $12.7 billion merger between self-storage giants Extra Space Storage Inc. and Life Storage Inc. Additionally, the firm played a pivotal role in Mercedes Benz Group AG’s joint venture for electric vehicle charger construction.

Strategic Vision

Zaldivar expressed pride in the firm’s growth trajectory, inching closer to his ambition of positioning Hogan Lovells among the elite group of $3 billion-per-year law firms. Recognizing that only a handful of firms had achieved this milestone, he emphasized the effectiveness of their strategy in establishing the firm as a top-tier, “global elite” entity, renowned for handling complex matters in highly regulated sectors and markets across the globe.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Geographic Distribution

Highlighting the firm’s global reach, Hogan Lovells disclosed that nearly half of its work (48%) was billed in the Americas, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounted for 47%. The remaining portion originated from the Asia-Pacific region, showcasing the firm’s extensive international presence.

Recruitment and Expansion

The firm bolstered its ranks by adding over 50 partners globally in 2023. Notable hires included Jeff Keitelman and Joshua Sohn, who joined from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, bolstering Hogan’s real estate and litigation practices, respectively. Additionally, the recruitment of former DC attorney general Karl Racine and others reinforced the firm’s capabilities, particularly in the state attorney general practice.



Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Hogan Lovells remains committed to strategic expansion, evident in its recent lateral hiring spree, including a team of finance and M&A lawyers from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. Zaldivar emphasized plans for continued growth, particularly in key markets such as New York, Europe, Washington, London, California, and Texas.

Industry Trends

Hogan Lovells’ impressive performance mirrors a broader trend among top-25 firms by revenue, with Paul Hastings reporting significant revenue growth of approximately 9% to over $1.8 billion. This underscores the resilience and adaptability of leading firms in navigating challenging market conditions.

By capitalizing on strategic initiatives, bolstering key practice areas, and expanding its global footprint, Hogan Lovells stands poised for continued success in the ever-evolving legal landscape.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Lawyers

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
Legal News

Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Legal News

Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Law Students

Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal News

Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Legal Jobs

Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
Law Students

Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Breaking News

The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger
Legal News

Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top