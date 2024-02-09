Former TikTok Marketing Executive Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation

Katie Puris, a former top marketing executive at TikTok, has taken legal action against the social media giant and its parent company, ByteDance. Puris claims she was unfairly terminated from her position in 2022 after raising concerns about discrimination based on sex, age, and disability.

Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

According to Puris’ complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, her dismissal followed a series of incidents where she reported instances of bias and even sexual harassment to her supervisors and human resources department. Puris, who was close to turning 50 at the time of her termination, alleges that she was subjected to derogatory remarks about her age. Moreover, she contends that ByteDance chairman Zhang Lidong fostered a culture where women were expected to be submissive and compliant, perpetuating an environment of gender discrimination.

Refusal of Medical Leave and Retaliation

Puris further claims that TikTok denied her request for medical leave to address health issues exacerbated by the stressful nature of her job. The lawsuit suggests that the company’s actions violate U.S. and New York state and city laws prohibiting workplace discrimination and retaliation.

Legal Response and Seeking Redress

Marjorie Mesidor and Monica Hincken, attorneys representing Puris, issued a joint statement asserting that despite her significant success in her role, Puris faced immediate retaliation for speaking out against discrimination. They affirm that TikTok’s actions are illegal, and they are committed to pursuing justice on behalf of their client.

Professional Background and Damage Claims

Before her tenure at TikTok, Puris held positions at prominent tech companies such as Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook, as well as several major advertising agencies. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for economic losses, emotional distress, and damage to Puris’ professional reputation and career trajectory.

In response to inquiries, neither TikTok nor ByteDance has immediately commented, leaving the allegations unanswered.

