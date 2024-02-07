Lawyers

Report Highlights: Associates’ Retention Factors in Law Firms
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Compensation Tops the List

Compensation remains the primary factor influencing associates’ decision to stay at their law firms, followed closely by work-life balance considerations and career advancement opportunities. This insight comes from a recent report unveiled by the National Association for Law Placement Foundation (NALP) on Tuesday.

Compensation Across All Parameters

The NALP Foundation’s report underscores the significance of compensation, noting that it received consistently high ratings across various dimensions, including firm size, seniority level, gender identity, and race/ethnicity.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Lucrative Earnings in Large Firms

According to the report, associates at major U.S. law firms can earn between $225,000 and $435,000, contingent upon their seniority. This salary range, initially set by Milbank and then Cravath, Swaine & Moore, reflects the competitive nature of compensation in the legal profession.

Extensive Survey Insights

Drawing from a survey encompassing more than 3,300 associates from 57 law firms across the United States and Canada, the NALP Foundation examined various factors influencing associates’ decisions to stay or leave their current employers.

Comprehensive Analysis

The report meticulously categorized responses based on gender identity, race/ethnicity, geographical location, firm size, and tenure within the firm, offering a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics at play.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Gender Disparities in Priorities

While work-life balance was highly valued across the board, the study revealed that female associates emphasized this aspect more than their male counterparts.



Clarity on Career Advancement

Beyond mere opportunities for progression, associates expressed a strong desire for clarity regarding the pathways to advance their careers. The report highlights the importance of transparent career trajectories within law firms.

About the NALP Foundation

The NALP Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing research and insights into the legal industry, conducted this study as part of its ongoing efforts to offer valuable information to legal professionals and firms alike.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Legal News

House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Law Students

Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Kirkland & Ellis Bolsters Antitrust Practice with Notable Partner Hires
Legal News

Kirkland & Ellis Bolsters Antitrust Practice with Notable Partner Hires
Federal Appeals Court’s AI Regulation Proposal Met with Pushback
Breaking News

Federal Appeals Court’s AI Regulation Proposal Met with Pushback
House Committee Advances Impeachment Charges Against Homeland Security Secretary
Legal News

House Committee Advances Impeachment Charges Against Homeland Security Secretary
New York Lawyer Faces Disciplinary Action for AI-Generated Citation
Lawyers

New York Lawyer Faces Disciplinary Action for AI-Generated Citation
U.S. Senate Confirms Judge Joshua Kolar to Federal Appeals Court
Legal News

U.S. Senate Confirms Judge Joshua Kolar to Federal Appeals Court
Tragedy Strikes: Freshman’s Suicide Prompts Family to Sue School District
Law Students

Tragedy Strikes: Freshman’s Suicide Prompts Family to Sue School District
Illinois State Board of Elections Unanimously Dismisses Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy
Legal News

Illinois State Board of Elections Unanimously Dismisses Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top