Arrest Made in Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, alongside James Smith, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), has announced the arrest of Donald Dillion on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. These charges stem from a sophisticated scheme aimed at defrauding victims by falsely informing them of winning prizes in a sweepstakes sponsored by a reputable marketing and sweepstakes company.

Arrest and Initial Proceedings

Donald Dillion was apprehended on February 3, 2024, at John F. Kennedy International Airport while attempting to enter the United States from Jamaica. He was subsequently presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses.

Official Statements

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the gravity of the offenses, stating, “As alleged in the Complaint, Donald Dillion defrauded numerous victims, who were lured into thinking that they had won life-changing prizes in a well-known sweepstakes. Through their lies, Dillion and others allegedly convinced these victims that they would only receive their prizes if they first parted with tens of thousands of dollars in supposed taxes and fees. Dillion then allegedly laundered these funds by sending them to a foreign bank. My Office will prosecute these crimes to the fullest to demonstrate that fraud schemes like Dillion’s simply do not pay.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith echoed these sentiments, saying, “Winning a significant amount of cash or a luxury car through a sweepstakes often represents a dream to many Americans. Donald Dillion turned his victims’ dreams into a nightmare when he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars through his fraudulent scheme. The FBI will continue to investigate and bring to justice anyone attempting to defraud innocent people.”

Allegations in the Complaint

According to the allegations outlined in the Complaint, at least in or about 2021, Dillion, in collaboration with others, orchestrated a scheme wherein victims were contacted by individuals purporting to work for the Sweepstakes Company. These individuals convinced victims they had won substantial cash prizes and luxury cars during the sweepstakes. To claim their prizes, victims were instructed to remit taxes and fees purportedly owed on the prizes. Subsequently, victims wired tens of thousands of dollars to bank accounts held in the name of DD Metro Solutions LLC (“DD Metro”) and controlled by Dillion. A significant portion of these funds was then wired to a Chinese bank. Despite the victims’ compliance, none received the promised prizes.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Donald Dillion, 57, of the Bronx, New York, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, the final sentencing will be determined by a judge.

Acknowledgments and Prosecution

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams commended the FBI for their exceptional investigative efforts. The prosecution of this case is being handled by the Office’s Illicit Finance and Money Laundering Unit, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin A. Gianforti and Jennifer Ong leading the prosecution.

