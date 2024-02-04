Legal News

Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Impersonating NFL General Counsel and NBA Player in Massive Fraud Case
Matthew James, 54, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal custody following a conviction in July 2022 for orchestrating a complex scheme involving fraud and identity theft, resulting in fraudulent gains amounting to “hundreds of millions of dollars” from insurance providers.

The Scheme Unveiled

Operating medical billing companies, James employed fraudulent tactics, including posing as patients or policyholders, to coerce insurance companies into disbursing payments. Notably, he assumed false identities, including that of NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and NBA player Marcus Smart, to further his deceitful endeavors.

  
Deception Unraveled

The extent of James’s deception came to light during the trial, where prosecutors presented compelling evidence, including recordings of James posing as Pash and engaging in aggressive and profanity-laden interactions with customer service representatives on insurance company hotlines designated for NFL players.

Upon testifying during the trial, Jeff Pash expressed concern over the misrepresentation, emphasizing the potential damage to his reputation and that of the NFL.

Staggering Financial Implications

The financial ramifications of James’ fraudulent activities are staggering. According to the press release accompanying the sentencing, James has been ordered to make restitution totaling $336,996,416.85. Additionally, he must forfeit $63,382,049.02 as part of the penalties imposed.

