Goodwin Procter’s Ongoing Associate Layoffs: Under the Veil of ‘Performance Reviews’

Goodwin Procter, once termed the ‘poster child’ for recent layoffs, initiated its journey into 2023 with a significant reduction in workforce, cutting about 5% of its timekeepers, including associates and other legal professionals. The beginning of 2024 witnessed yet another wave of job cuts at Goodwin, and the firm has now elucidated the rationale behind what appears to be a covert series of layoffs.

Unveiling the ‘Performance Reviews’

As reported by the American Lawyer, Goodwin is currently amidst performance evaluations, resulting in the dismissal of an unspecified number of associates. The firm stated:

“Every January, we deliver performance reviews as part of our annual associate and professional track attorney evaluation process. And as part of this process, each year, the firm facilitates the transition of lawyers who are not performing at the high standards that our clients expect of us.”

Ambiguity Surrounding the Job Cuts

While many layoffs in the legal industry have been labeled as “performance-related” over the past year, it remains uncertain whether Goodwin’s 2024 cuts stem from a more stringent review process.

Contextualizing the Situation

Reflecting on past instances documented by Above the Law, there’s scant evidence to suggest that Goodwin’s “annual” January performance reviews have historically led to such widespread associate layoffs. Notably, the only January dismissals discussed previously were part of last year’s reduction in force, unrelated to associate performance. This lack of transparency underscores Goodwin’s need to reassess its internal processes and communication strategies as the firm’s performance is questioned.

As Goodwin Procter continues its cycle of associate layoffs under the guise of performance evaluations, there’s a growing demand for transparency and accountability within the firm’s decision-making processes.

