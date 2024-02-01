Law Students

Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
In the wake of the Claudine Gay scandal, Harvard University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sherri Ann Charleston, finds herself embroiled in controversy with over 40 accusations of plagiarism spanning back to 2009, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

Allegations Against Sherri Ann Charleston

An anonymous complaint against Charleston includes alleged plagiarism ranging from improper citations of other scholars’ work to failing to correctly attribute her husband’s study. One striking claim suggests that Charleston did not adequately acknowledge her husband’s research in her academic endeavors.

Examining the Complaint

An independent analysis of the complaint reveals that Charleston’s 2009 dissertation at the University of Michigan contained passages that lacked proper attribution to other scholars. Moreover, it is alleged that she appropriated significant portions of her husband’s work without appropriate citation in a peer-reviewed article they co-authored in 2014.

Ethical Implications

The seriousness of these allegations is underscored by the ethical breaches they represent. Lee Jussim, a social psychologist at Rutgers University, remarked that recycling old work without acknowledgment amounts to intellectual dishonesty and potentially fraudulent behavior.

Institutional Response

Neither Charleston nor Harvard University have provided immediate responses to requests for comment on the allegations or whether an internal investigation is underway. The complaint has also been lodged with the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where Charleston previously worked.

Context of Academic Integrity Issues at Harvard

This controversy follows closely on the heels of former Harvard University president Claudine Gay’s resignation amid accusations of plagiarism and mishandling of campus issues. Gay’s case prompted a thorough review of her academic record, resulting in necessary corrections to her dissertation.

Widening Impact

The fallout from academic integrity concerns isn’t confined to the upper echelons of Harvard. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with the university, recently disclosed plans to retract or amend numerous papers due to allegations of data manipulation involving some of its leading researchers.

