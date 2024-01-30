House Republicans Target Biden and Mayorkas in Impeachment Campaign

Push Beyond Mayorkas

The focus of House Republicans’ impeachment campaign extends beyond Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. Allegations of corruption have also targeted President Joe Biden, although this effort seems to be temporarily sidelined due to a lack of substantiating evidence. Last month, Republicans initiated a House floor vote to authorize an investigation into Biden’s alleged wrongdoing. However, this move followed a contentious hearing where their witnesses admitted uncertainty regarding the president’s potential legal violations. The timeline for the House GOP’s next steps remains uncertain.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Impeachment Uncertainties

Both the potential impeachments of Biden and Mayorkas face a common obstacle: uncertainty surrounding the House GOP’s ability to secure sufficient votes for impeachment. Furthermore, any impeachment articles forwarded to the Senate are anticipated to be swiftly rejected by the Democratic majority. The Senate is not inclined to convict the president or his deputies.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Impeachment Proceedings Against Mayorkas Commence

In a notable development, House Republicans are advancing their long-discussed endeavor to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The move is in response to the perceived mishandling of security issues along the southern border. The House Homeland Security Committee is set to convene at 10 a.m. ET will deliberate two impeachment articles against Mayorkas. Should the committee approve these articles, a full House vote could follow as early as next week.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Unlikely Outcome for Mayorkas

Despite the impeachment proceedings, the likelihood of Mayorkas losing his position remains low. Impeachments of cabinet secretaries are infrequent occurrences, and even if the House endorses the charges, the Democrat-controlled Senate is unlikely to pursue conviction. Mayorkas, in a seven-page letter addressed to Republican Committee Chair Mark Green, staunchly defended his handling of the migrant surge from Mexico. He rebuffed allegations as “false accusations” that failed to unsettle him.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Legislative Compromise Awaited

Meanwhile, the details of a legislative compromise aimed at tightening immigration policies, purportedly to curb migrant inflows, are still pending. Republicans have suggested passing such measures in exchange for their support for aid packages to Ukraine and Israel. However, the feasibility of this exchange remains uncertain.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More