Clifford Chance Adopts Technology to Ensure Office Attendance Compliance
In line with recent trends in the legal industry, Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance has unveiled measures to monitor and enforce office attendance among its associates. Following closely on the heels of similar initiatives by prominent firms like Slaughter & May, Clifford Chance’s policy mandates a 50% in-office presence, translating to five days every two weeks.

Surveillance Implementation

The firm has disclosed plans to employ surveillance technology to ensure adherence to this policy. Beginning February 1, 2024, Clifford Chance will review individual attendance data across its London and Newcastle offices. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to upholding its hybrid working model while maintaining a significant physical presence in the office.

Firm’s Spokesperson Statement

A spokesperson for Clifford Chance elaborated on the rationale behind the firm’s decision, emphasizing the importance of understanding and supporting teams in complying with the hybrid working policy. While affirming the firm’s dedication to flexible working arrangements, the spokesperson reiterated the necessity of a balanced approach, citing the benefits to the business, clients, and employees.

Emphasis on Growth and Collaboration

Moreover, the spokesperson highlighted the positive outcomes observed from the consistent application of the hybrid working policy. Clifford Chance aims to bolster its growth objectives while fostering a vibrant organizational culture by providing employees ample opportunities for learning, development, and collaboration.

Industry Outlook

This development reaffirms a prevailing sentiment within the legal profession: firms leverage technological solutions to reinforce office attendance policies. As remote and hybrid work arrangements become increasingly prevalent, implementing surveillance measures is a proactive measure to ensure operational efficiency and accountability.

