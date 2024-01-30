Brothers Indicted After Raid Uncovers Arsenal and Hit List

Two brothers, Andrew and Angelo Hatziagelis, faced indictments following a raid on their New York City apartment, which revealed an assortment of untraceable firearms, homemade explosives, and a chilling “hit list.” The list contained names of individuals ranging from law enforcement officials to public figures, underscoring the gravity of the situation, as reported by authorities.

Arsenal Uncovered

Andrew, 39, and Angelo, 51, now confront a staggering 130 criminal charges associated with their cache of weaponry and explosive materials, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The investigation into the siblings commenced after law enforcement received intelligence concerning the acquisition of components for ghost gunsâ€”firearms that lack serial numbers and are often constructed from kits or via 3D printing.

Raid and Seizure

On January 17, a police raid on the brothers’ Astoria apartment led to the discovery of an alarming arsenal, prompting the evacuation of the entire building by the NYPD bomb squad. Among the seized items were eight explosive devices, two AR-15-style ghost guns, body armor, ammunition, and smoke bombs. Notably, many of the firearms found were assembled using parts crafted by a 3D printer.

Legal Proceedings

While Angelo Hatziagelis has pleaded not guilty to all 130 charges, Andrew’s legal status remains undisclosed as to whether he has appeared in court. According to the district attorney, their next scheduled court appearance is set for February 15, with potential consequences of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Understanding Ghost Guns

Ghost guns, notorious for being untraceable due to the absence of serial numbers, are often pieced together from online kits or fabricated through 3D printing. This clandestine assembly process enables purchasers to bypass background checks, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement efforts.

Rise in Ghost Gun Incidents

The proliferation of ghost guns is not confined to the Hatziagelis case. A surge in these firearms’ recovery nationwide, coupled with their involvement in criminal activities, has prompted heightened concern. Law enforcement agencies have witnessed a dramatic increase in ghost gun seizures, with figures skyrocketing by over 1,000% from 2017 to 2021, as per a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Notably, Queens has emerged as a focal point of ghost gun-related incidents within New York City.

Government Response

In response to the escalating threat posed by ghost guns, President Joe Biden introduced regulations in 2022 aimed at tightening controls on their manufacture and distribution. These measures require manufacturers to obtain federal licenses and conduct background checks on buyers while mandating serial numbers on gun parts. Legal battles surrounding these regulations highlight the contentious nature of addressing the ghost gun phenomenon.

