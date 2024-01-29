Council Calls for Feedback on Accreditation of Online Law Schools

The council of the American Bar Associationâ€™s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has opened avenues for public commentary on two significant proposals concerning the accreditation of fully online law schools.
Overview of Proposals
Released this week, the proposals seek to amend Standards 102 and 306, aiming to streamline the accreditation process for online law institutions. The suggested revisions aim to grant eligibility for provisional and full ABA accreditation to online law schools without necessitating substantive change applications.
Current Regulations and Proposed Changes
Standard 105(c) stipulates that only already accredited law schools can apply for substantive changes. This limitation effectively bars entirely online law schools from seeking accreditation, as the regulations mandate a physical campus presence for eligibility.
Under the proposed changes, new and existing fully online law schools would have an avenue to pursue ABA accreditation without needing a physical campus. These amendments signify a departure from the existing paradigm, where only brick-and-mortar institutions can aspire to ABA accreditation.
Extended Comment Period
Recognizing the transformative nature of these proposals, the council has extended the comment period to 60 days, doubling the typical duration. As emphasized by Judge Bridget Mary McCormack and William Adams, this extension aims to accommodate thorough feedback and deliberation, particularly considering the potential implications for existing institutions.
Potential Impact
Suppose fully online law schools secure full ABA accreditation. In that case, their graduates will gain eligibility to sit for the bar exam across various states, marking a significant departure from the current landscape where non-ABA-approved law school graduates face limited options in bar exam eligibility.
Encouragement for Feedback
The council encourages stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed changes directly related to online schools and other revisions within the legal education framework.
By soliciting diverse perspectives and engaging in an extended consultation process, the council aims to ensure that any alterations to accreditation standards align with the evolving landscape of legal education while upholding rigorous quality standards.
