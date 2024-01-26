Legal Technology News

Estate of George Carlin Sues Podcasters Over AI-Generated Comedy Routine
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The estate of iconic comedian George Carlin has filed a lawsuit against podcasters Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen for utilizing artificial intelligence to develop a script and mimic the late comedian’s voice in a new comedy routine. The complaint, lodged in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges both right of publicity violations and copyright infringement.

Alleged Infringement and Release of “I’m Glad I’m Dead” Special

Sasso and Kultgen aired their Carlin-inspired “I’m Glad I’m Dead” special on their Dudesy podcast on January 9. According to the complaint, the defendants confessed to feeding extensive copyrighted Carlin content into an AI system, resulting in the creation of the script and an imitation of Carlin’s voice, which the estate deems impermissible. George Carlin passed away in 2008.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Exploring the Legal Boundaries of AI

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Carlin’s estate and Jerold Hamza, Carlin’s long-standing manager and estate executor, raises pertinent questions regarding the permissible use of AI in conjunction with copyrighted material and the emulation of renowned personalities.

Copyright Infringement and Right of Publicity Violation

The complaint asserts that using Carlin’s copyrighted material to generate new AI content constitutes copyright infringement. Moreover, it argues that the routine’s attempt to convey Carlin’s hypothetical stance on contemporary issues, alongside using his name and AI-rendered images, violates his posthumous right to publicity under California law. This law grants control over an individual’s name and likeness for commercial endeavors.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Previous AI Content Removal and Lack of Comment

Dudesy had previously removed an AI-generated video featuring Tom Brady delivering a stand-up routine following legal threats from the retired NFL star. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, neither Dudesy nor Sasso responded promptly to inquiries made via their Facebook pages.

Legal Representation

The law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP represents the estate of George Carlin.



The case is titled Main Sequence Ltd. v. Dudesy LLC, and it is registered in the C.D. Cal. under case number 24-711, filed on January 25, 2024.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban classroom experience
Law Students

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban
Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Law Students

Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Legal Layoff News

Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Lawyers

Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Lawyers

Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
Legal News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Law Students

University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Legal News

Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark
Breaking News

Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top