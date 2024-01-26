Law Students

Georgia State University Professor Creates Unique Learning Experience
A novel approach to legal education is underway at Georgia State University (GSU), where Professor Mo Ivory has orchestrated an extraordinary journey for her class of aspiring lawyers. Departing from conventional classroom settings, Ivory’s students embark on an educational adventure: a trip to the heart of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Immersion in the Legal Dynamics of the Olympic Games

What is the purpose of this unconventional class excursion? To delve into the intricate legal framework underpinning one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events. Dubbed “Legal Life of the Olympic Games,” Ivory’s course offers students a comprehensive exploration of sports law, focusing on the Olympics.

What
Where


“I am thrilled to guide my students through the complex business and legal landscape surrounding the Olympic Games,” expressed Professor Mo Ivory. “Covering everything from the governance of entities like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to issues such as broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, intellectual property, anti-doping measures, and humanitarian concerns, this experience promises to be enlightening and enriching.”

Sponsorship and Support

Delta Air Lines has generously sponsored the students’ journey, facilitating access to various Olympic venues and experiences. The itinerary includes visits to the Olympic Village, attendance at the opening ceremonies, tours of the Team USA House, and more, ensuring participants gain a firsthand understanding of the Olympics’ inner workings.

Crafting an Immersive Educational Experience

Professor Ivory’s innovative teaching approach emphasizes experiential learning. By immersing her students in the actual environment of the Olympic Games, she aims to foster deep engagement with the subject matter.

Collaborative Endeavors and Real-world Insights

The course is not solely reliant on classroom lectures. Professor Ivory has orchestrated a series of guest speaker sessions featuring experts from governing bodies involved in Olympic operations. Through partnerships with organizations like USA Track & Field, students gain invaluable insights into real-life legal challenges and opportunities within the sports industry.



Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field, remarked, “We are delighted to collaborate with Professor Ivory and Georgia State University College of Law, providing students with a unique educational opportunity. By offering a glimpse into the inner workings of USA Track & Field, we aim to enhance students’ comprehension of sports law and inspire the next generation of legal professionals in this field.”

