Slarskey LLC Secures $10 Million Arbitration Victory for Mishcon de Reya New York LLP
In a legal triumph, Slarskey LLC has secured a Final Award totaling $9.745 million on behalf of Mishcon de Reya New York LLP (“Mishcon NY”). This victory stems from a prolonged dispute involving Mishcon NY’s representation of ChanBond LLC against multiple defendants accused of patent infringement, culminating in a substantial arbitration win against competitor King & Wood Mallesons LLP (“KWM”) and ChanBond LLC.

The Background

The conflict originated from Mishcon NY’s dedicated legal representation of ChanBond, spanning over 4.5 years on a contingency-fee-basis. Despite Mishcon NY’s efforts, the firm ceased operations in December 2019. However, crucially, the partners responsible for the ChanBond matters transitioned to KWM, where they continued litigating the cases. Subsequently, the ChanBond Actions settled, resulting in a significant contingency fee. However, Mishcon NY was neither informed about this settlement by KWM nor compensated accordingly when they eventually learned of it.

Want to know if you're earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing's salary surveys.

  
What
Where


The Arbitration Process

Following these developments, a 5-day arbitration hearing occurred in September 2023 before a panel comprising former federal and state court judges. The panel meticulously assessed the evidence and ultimately ruled in favor of Mishcon NY, dismissing the defenses by KWM and its legal representatives. The decision vindicated Mishcon NY’s entitlement to compensation for its diligent legal services.

Statements from Slarskey LLC

Evan Fried, a partner at Slarskey LLC, emphasized the profound significance of this case, stating, “This case touches the very core of our profession—the way attorneys treat one another. We are proud to have generated such a positive result for our client.”

David Slarskey, another partner at Slarskey LLC, underscored the magnitude of this international legal showdown, noting, “This was an international Clash of the Titans… Not every small firm in New York has the confidence of a 600-person London law firm to carry a claim against a competitor involving matters of professional ethics in front of an arbitration panel of retired federal and state judges. We’re privileged to have the trust of great clients like Mishcon.”

Representation and Conclusion

Slarskey LLC attorneys David Slarskey, Evan Fried, and Keith Dore represented Mishcon de Reya New York LLP throughout this arduous legal battle, securing a substantial victory that underscores the firm’s commitment to its clients and the pursuit of justice.



