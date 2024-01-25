Legal Technology News

Ninth Circuit Establishes Committee to Address AI Impact on Legal Practice
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, headquartered on the West Coast, is taking proactive steps to address the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on legal proceedings. This move marks a significant development as federal courts increasingly grapple with the implications of advancing technology.

Formation of the AI Committee

Chief Judge Mary Murguia of the Ninth Circuit has established a dedicated committee focused on examining the ramifications of AI within the legal sphere. Judge Eric D. Miller, a notable addition to the court since 2019, will spearhead this committee. Joining him in this endeavor is A.J. Bahou, the AI practice leader at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, a law firm at the forefront of AI-related legal practices.

Objectives and Scope

The primary objective of the AI committee is to delve into the multifaceted impact of AI adoption within court proceedings. The committee aims to identify potential challenges and opportunities arising from integrating AI technologies through meticulous analysis. Furthermore, it will provide recommendations on best practices to be embraced or restricted within the legal framework.

Embracing Technology, Ensuring Integrity

In light of the fast-paced evolution of AI capabilities, there is a pressing need for judicial bodies to adapt and respond accordingly. By proactively addressing the implications of AI in legal practice, the Ninth Circuit demonstrates a commitment to upholding the integrity and efficacy of the legal system. This initiative reflects a broader acknowledgment within the legal community of the transformative potential of AI and the necessity to navigate its implementation judiciously.

National Considerations

Situated in regions synonymous with technological innovation, the Ninth Circuit is relevant in shaping discussions around AI in the legal domain. Its jurisdiction encompasses significant tech hubs, amplifying the significance of its deliberations. This move by the Ninth Circuit follows similar considerations by other federal courts, indicating a nationwide recognition of the profound impact AI is poised to have on legal proceedings.

National Landscape and Future Outlook

The Ninth Circuit’s initiative aligns with broader national discussions regarding integrating AI into legal practice. Notably, the Fifth Circuit, based in New Orleans, is contemplating measures to ensure the accuracy of materials generated by AI services. Additionally, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas has already implemented rules mandating legal practitioners’ verification of AI-generated materials. Chief Justice John Roberts’ acknowledgment of AI’s growing influence further underscores the need for proactive measures to navigate this evolving landscape effectively.



