Law Schools Embrace Artificial Intelligence Education to Meet Growing Demand

Introduction to AI in Legal Education

As the artificial intelligence (AI) industry continues to flourish, many law schools are incorporating AI courses and degree programs to meet employer demand. According to a recent American Bar Association survey, more than half of law schools now offer classes on AI, with the number of these courses accelerating since the debut of ChatGPT in November 2022. In response to the booming industry, at least two law schools are launching specialized degree programs focused on AI.

Meeting Employer Demand and Marketing Needs

Law schools benefit from offering trendy AI courses and programs by attracting potential students and responding to legal employers’ needs for lawyers with AI knowledge. For example, Arizona State University’s Sandra Day Oâ€™Connor College of Law will start offering an artificial intelligence specialization through its existing law, science, and technology certificate program at no additional cost to students.

New AI Degree Programs

The University of California Berkeley School of Law will begin accepting applications on August 1 for a yearlong, part-time advanced law degree program designed to prepare lawyers to counsel clients on AI, costing about $73,000. Despite the rapid evolution of AI, which is now a $5 billion industry, law schools may soon fully integrate AI into their regular curriculums, potentially shortening the lifespan of these focused AI programs.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Focus Areas of AI Courses

AI courses in law schools cover a range of topics. Some focus on using AI technology in legal practice, while others delve into narrower subjects such as AI use in litigation and the ethical considerations surrounding the technology. Additionally, several law schools have developed centers or research initiatives to explore AIâ€™s impact on the legal system.

Notable AI Research Initiatives

Vanderbilt Law School launched its Vanderbilt AI Law Lab in November, aiming to find ways for AI to improve the legal system and increase accessibility. Similarly, Harvardâ€™s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society initiated a project on Artificial Intelligence and the Law in July, led by law professors Cass Sunstein and Oren Bar-Gill.

The Demand for AI-Savvy Lawyers

Legal employers express a strong appetite for lawyers adept at using AI in their practices and counseling clients on AI-related matters. Tony Caldwell, co-head of the technology transactions practice at Snell & Wilmer, notes that a solid understanding of AI and the ability to leverage it is a “differentiator” for new hires. His firm utilizes AI for various tasks including proofreading, e-discovery, and drafting client emails.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

AI Expertise as a Competitive Advantage

Lauren Symington, chief talent officer at Lewis Roca, indicates that concentrations or degrees in AI, like those planned by ASU and Berkeley, would make candidates stand out. ASU law professor Gary Marchant emphasizes the inevitability of AI training for lawyers, predicting that within five years, it will be essential for lawyers to use AI to be successful.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More