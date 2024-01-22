Lawyers

Lawyer in Trump Election Challenge Faces Disciplinary Charges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Lawrence Joseph, the attorney representing former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell in defamation cases, is now under disciplinary scrutiny in Washington, D.C. The disciplinary charges stem from a lawsuit and appeals challenging the 2020 U.S. presidential election results, where Joseph allegedly made false claims.

Allegations Against Lawrence Joseph

The D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel asserts that Joseph, in a lawsuit filed on December 27, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, federal court, falsely claimed that a provision of the Electoral Count Act was unconstitutional. This legal move adds another layer of complexity to Joseph’s already challenging role as Powell’s representative in high-stakes defamation suits.

Defamation Lawsuits and Joseph’s Response

Joseph is defending Powell against defamation lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, both prominent voting companies. Powell has been accused of making debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump. Despite the legal challenges, Powell maintains that her statements were not defamatory.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Joseph, facing disciplinary charges, has yet to respond to the Washington ethics complaint filed on January 9, as of the latest update released on Thursday. The head of the D.C. Bar Disciplinary Counsel Office, Hamilton Fox III, declined to comment on the matter.

Unsubstantiated Claims in Texas Lawsuit

In the Texas lawsuit, Joseph contended that an alternate Republican slate of electors in Arizona had convened and cast votes for Trump, allegedly with the knowledge and permission of the state legislature. However, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel claims that Joseph knowingly made false claims without any factual basis. Joseph allegedly made similar unfounded assertions regarding competing slates of electors in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Failed Appeals and Dismissed Lawsuit

During failed appeals to the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court, Joseph persisted in his claims. The lawsuit, dismissed by U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle just five days after filing, had asserted the existence of competing electors in critical states. This legal strategy was part of the broader effort by Trump and his allies to challenge the election results by pressuring Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states.



Trump’s Efforts to Overturn the Election

Trump and his allies aimed to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden by persuading Republican-controlled legislatures to name Trump-friendly electors or refuse to name any electors despite Biden winning the popular vote. The alternate electors’ ballots cast on December 14, 2020, had no legal standing, yet they were used unsuccessfully to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence during Congress’s January 6, 2021, session to certify the election outcome.

Joseph’s Assertion Regarding Pence’s Authority

Joseph’s Texas lawsuit argued that Vice President Mike Pence had “exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given state.” This legal stance further intensified the controversial attempts to challenge the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Legal News

Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
Breaking News

Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement
Legal News

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement
U.S. Supreme Court Takes Up Grants Pass Case on Anti-Camping Laws Amid Homelessness Crisis
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court Takes Up Grants Pass Case on Anti-Camping Laws Amid Homelessness Crisis
Texas Erects New Barriers Along Mexico Border Amid Escalating Conflict
Legal News

Texas Erects New Barriers Along Mexico Border Amid Escalating Conflict
Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Legal News

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Kilpatrick Townsend Bolsters M&A Practice with Chicago Law Firm Merger
Legal News

Kilpatrick Townsend Bolsters M&A Practice with Chicago Law Firm Merger
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law Students

State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top