Baker McKenzie Bolsters Private Equity Team with Notable Hire
Former Latham & Watkins Executive Eric Schwartzman, Appointed Head of Private Equity in California

To reinforce its position in the competitive legal landscape, Baker McKenzie, the leading law firm headquartered in Chicago, has announced the recruitment of Eric Schwartzman as the new Head of Private Equity for the California region. Schwartzman, formerly associated with rival firm Latham & Watkins, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in advising private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and public and private entities on mergers and acquisitions, specifically focusing on the dynamic technology sector.

Expanding Presence in California

Based in the vibrant city of San Francisco, Eric Schwartzman is set to play a pivotal role in expanding Baker McKenzie’s footprint in California. His proven track record in guiding clients through intricate deals, especially in technology, aligns seamlessly with the firm’s strategic objectives. Baker McKenzie, boasting the most significant attorney headcount in the United States, is further solidifying its North American transactional and global private equity practice groups with this crucial appointment.

  
What
Where


Distinguished Clientele and Notable Engagements

Noteworthy among Schwartzman’s clientele are prominent names such as Silver Lake and its vacation rental management portfolio company, Vacasa. His portfolio also includes successful collaborations with industry giants like Carlyle, Ares Management, and Searchlight Capital, as outlined in his online biography during his tenure at Latham. However, a spokesperson for Latham & Watkins has yet to respond to inquiries regarding Schwartzman’s departure.

Strategic Vision for 2024

In a statement, Eric Schwartzman expressed optimism about the private equity landscape, foreseeing increased activity in the second half of 2024. He attributes this anticipated surge to various factors, including the Federal Reserve’s intentions to lower interest rates. This comes when the global market has experienced a slowdown in private equity and dealmaking activities.

Looking Ahead: Baker McKenzie’s Growth Trajectory

With Eric Schwartzman at the helm of the private equity division in California, Baker McKenzie is strategically positioning itself for growth and market dominance. The firm’s commitment to providing unparalleled legal counsel in the evolving landscape of mergers and acquisitions, especially within the technology sector, underscores its dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of its diverse clientele. As the legal industry witnesses ongoing transformations, Baker McKenzie remains at the forefront, adapting and thriving in a rapidly changing environment.



