University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School has come under scrutiny for its decision to mandate a “re-orientation” session for all first-year law students on Friday, Jan. 19. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is calling for the removal of what it deems as “harmful subject matter” from the meeting.

Concerns Raised by WILL

Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), in a news release on Jan. 18, highlighted its concerns, stating that the session requires law students to study materials that label certain behaviors as “racist.” According to WILL, the session includes a discussion on the false claim that non-discrimination is itself ‘racist’. It presents assertions about ‘whites’ and ‘people of color’ that it deems racist.

Handout Generalizations

The handout shared by WILL includes statements generalizing about white individuals. One excerpt suggests that as beneficiaries of racism and white privilege, whites may take a defensive posture, even when not individually blamed. The handout repeatedly uses the term “whites” and makes generalizations about their attitudes towards oppression and privilege.

Criticism of Rush Limbaugh and Social Propaganda

The handout is also critical of conservative talk show legend Rush Limbaugh, attributing quotes to him that it claims are “loaded with white peopleâ€™s fear of people of color.” Additionally, it labels certain statements, including the idea that America is the land of opportunity, as “social propaganda.”

WILL’s Strong Condemnation

WILL strongly condemns the proposed subject matter of the session, characterizing it as a form of indoctrination that demeans law students based on their race. According to WILL’s release, the session is seen as defying federal law, creating a racially hostile environment, and harming individual student dignity.

Call for Reconsideration

Rick Esenberg, WILL President and General Counsel, urges the University of Wisconsin-Madison to reconsider the materials distributed during the session. He emphasizes that the content contradicts the principles of justice being colorblind and opposes race-based discrimination.

University’s Response and Student Reactions

According to Lauren L. Devine, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at the University of Wisconsin Law School, the re-orientation aims to provide a comprehensive overview for first-year students. However, a UW law school student, quoted anonymously in WILL’s news release, expresses concern that such programs stifle open discussions and intellectual diversity.

