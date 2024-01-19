Lawyers

Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has joined Torridon Law, the law office co-founded by Trump-era U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and former Facebook general counsel Ted Ullyot. This move marks a crucial expansion for the year-old firm in the Washington, D.C., area legal market.

The New Team

Cipollone will be joined by former Trump White House deputy counsels Patrick Philbin and Kate Todd, as announced in a statement by Torridon Law. The trio and several others come from the law firm Ellis George, with Cipollone having been a name partner at Ellis George since joining in 2021.

Legal Background

Cipollone, known for defending Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, brings much experience to Torridon Law. Philbin, who also served on Trump’s impeachment defense team, and Todd, former head of litigation for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, further enhance the legal prowess of the team.

Anticipated Growth

A spokesperson for Torridon expressed confidence in the firm’s continued growth following these key appointments. Representatives from Ellis George have yet to respond to requests for comments on the departures.

Barr and Ullyot’s Perspective

In a statement, Bill Barr emphasized that the new arrivals will significantly strengthen Torridon’s capabilities in litigation, regulatory affairs, enforcement proceedings, and investigations. Ted Ullyot praised Cipollone and Philbin as “aggressive and creative litigators” and “seasoned advisors at the top of their profession.”

Notable Joining Torridon

In addition to the trio, other notable figures joining Torridon include Fred Fielding, who served as White House counsel to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, and Tim Shea, the Trump-era acting leader of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Tara Helfman and John Coghlan have also become part of the firm.

Corporate Firm Connections

It’s noteworthy that Barr, Ullyot, Cipollone, and Philbin all have ties to the significant U.S. corporate firm Kirkland & Ellis, where they previously worked. This further strengthens Torridon’s position in the legal landscape.

Growth of Conservative-Leaning Law Firms

The move aligns with the broader trend of conservative-leaning law firms experiencing growth in the D.C. metro area. For instance, former Kirkland partner Paul Clement left the firm in 2022 to establish an appellate-focused law office. Other attorneys, such as Scott Keller and Gene Schaerr, have also set up smaller, focused law offices in recent years.

