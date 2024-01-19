Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation

Lawyers representing Karen Read are intensifying efforts to unseal communications exchanged between the Norfolk County District Attorneyâ€™s Office and federal authorities. They claim that the sealed letters depict District Attorney Michael Morrissey as the subject of a federal investigation related to the ongoing investigation into the Read case.
Federal Interest in the Read Case
Prosecutors had previously filed a motion to seal multiple letters exchanged between Morrissey’s office and federal officials. The federal authorities are reportedly investigating the stateâ€™s handling of the Read case. However, Read’s legal team is advocating for the public release of these letters.
Allegations in Court
In a recent court appearance, defense attorney David Yannetti alleged that the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed an active federal investigation. Yannetti argued that the sealed letters provide clear evidence that Morrissey was aware of being a target before the U.S. Attorney officially acknowledged the investigation.
Denial and Rebuttal
In an emailed statement, the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office denied naming any individual or entity as a target of investigation. The Norfolk County District Attorneyâ€™s Office strongly rebutted Yannettiâ€™s claims, asserting that Morrissey and his team are not the focus of the federal investigation.
U.S. Attorney’s Position
Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy expressed no objection to disclosing the sealed letters in a letter to Judge Beverly Cannone. The judge is currently reviewing the matter.
Implications for Defense Motion
Yannetti contends that the communication between Morrisseyâ€™s office and federal authorities is compelling evidence. This evidence, he claims, will support a separate defense motion for sanctions against Morrissey and a request to disqualify his office from prosecuting Readâ€™s case.
Read’s Case Background
Karen Read faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death. The case involves accusations that she backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John Oâ€™Keefe, leaving him for dead.
Additional Motions and Concerns:
The court also addressed a motion from prosecutors seeking notes and recordings from interviews Read gave to Boston magazine in September. The magazine’s lawyer expressed willingness to share on-the-record interview materials but raised concerns about notes from an off-the-record, non-recorded interview.
Karen Read is scheduled to return to court on February 15, where further developments in the case are expected to unfold.
