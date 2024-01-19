Lawyers

Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Lawyers representing Karen Read are intensifying efforts to unseal communications exchanged between the Norfolk County District Attorneyâ€™s Office and federal authorities. They claim that the sealed letters depict District Attorney Michael Morrissey as the subject of a federal investigation related to the ongoing investigation into the Read case.

Federal Interest in the Read Case

Prosecutors had previously filed a motion to seal multiple letters exchanged between Morrissey’s office and federal officials. The federal authorities are reportedly investigating the stateâ€™s handling of the Read case. However, Read’s legal team is advocating for the public release of these letters.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Allegations in Court

In a recent court appearance, defense attorney David Yannetti alleged that the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed an active federal investigation. Yannetti argued that the sealed letters provide clear evidence that Morrissey was aware of being a target before the U.S. Attorney officially acknowledged the investigation.

Denial and Rebuttal

In an emailed statement, the U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office denied naming any individual or entity as a target of investigation. The Norfolk County District Attorneyâ€™s Office strongly rebutted Yannettiâ€™s claims, asserting that Morrissey and his team are not the focus of the federal investigation.

U.S. Attorney’s Position

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy expressed no objection to disclosing the sealed letters in a letter to Judge Beverly Cannone. The judge is currently reviewing the matter.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Implications for Defense Motion

Yannetti contends that the communication between Morrisseyâ€™s office and federal authorities is compelling evidence. This evidence, he claims, will support a separate defense motion for sanctions against Morrissey and a request to disqualify his office from prosecuting Readâ€™s case.



Read’s Case Background

Karen Read faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death. The case involves accusations that she backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John Oâ€™Keefe, leaving him for dead.

Additional Motions and Concerns:

The court also addressed a motion from prosecutors seeking notes and recordings from interviews Read gave to Boston magazine in September. The magazine’s lawyer expressed willingness to share on-the-record interview materials but raised concerns about notes from an off-the-record, non-recorded interview.

Karen Read is scheduled to return to court on February 15, where further developments in the case are expected to unfold.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
Legal News

Boeing Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Emergency Landing
U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judge Approves $26 Million Payout in Landmark Google Antitrust Settlement
State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law Students

State Bar of California Contemplates Reduction in Bar Exam Locations to Cut Costs
Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Law Students

Law School Admission Council Pilots Inclusive Program to Address Diversity Concerns Post-Harvard Decision
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Legal News

Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Charges with $249.4 Million Payment
Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Legal News

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Lawyers

Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court to Revisit Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements
Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools
Law Students

Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top