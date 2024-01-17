Breaking News

Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Down Firm’s Attempt to Enforce Client Transfer Fees
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on January 16, 2024, that a law firm cannot enforce a contractual provision compelling departing lawyers to pay a fee of $1,052 for each client they take with them upon leaving the firm. The case involved Grant Bursek, a former associate at Johnson Family Law, operating under Modern Family Law. The court’s decision emphasized the violation of a Colorado ethics rule that prohibits employment and partnership agreements restricting a lawyer’s right to practice after leaving a firm.

Background: Departing Lawyer Faces Substantial Client Transfer Fee

Grant Bursek, formerly associated with Modern Family Law, was in a legal battle when the firm claimed he owed $18,936 for departing with 18 clients. According to the contractual provision, the fee was characterized as reimbursement for challenging-to-determine marketing expenses related to those clients. Bursek, who signed the agreement in April 2019, left the firm in September of the same year.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Colorado Supreme Court’s Ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision underscored that the contract provision imposed an undifferentiated fee on departing attorneys, violating the state’s ethics rule. The court acknowledged the potential for firms to seek reimbursement of specific client costs but clarified that demanding a blanket fee to continue representing clients is impermissible.

Majority vs. Minority View on Departure Agreements

The court highlighted the ongoing debate among states with similar ethics rules, pointing out the majority view that any financial burden on departing lawyers violates the ethics rule. In contrast, the minority view considers financial disincentives as non-per se violations, subject to a balancing approach. This balancing act weighs the interests of client choice and attorney autonomy against a firm’s financial and practice stability.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Endorsement of Minority View with Reasonableness Inquiry

While endorsing the minority view, the Colorado Supreme Court emphasized a reasonableness inquiry in departure agreements. In Bursek’s case, the undifferentiated fee incentivized attorneys to retain high-fee clients and discard those with less lucrative claims, violating the ethics rule. The court acknowledged that reimbursement might be justifiable in cases where a firm advances litigation costs or incurs unusual expenses to attract a specific client but stressed that Bursek’s scenario lacked a client-specific cost justification.

Implications for Departing Lawyers and Firms

This precedent-setting decision clarifies the boundaries of departure agreements in Colorado and aligns with the majority view that imposes strict limitations on financial burdens for lawyers leaving firms. The ruling emphasizes the need for reasonableness in such agreements, balancing protecting client choice and attorney autonomy while recognizing a firm’s interests in financial stability. The case, officially titled Johnson Family Law v. Bursek, establishes a significant precedent for legal professionals navigating departure agreements in the state.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Appeals Court Reinstates Retaliation Lawsuit Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Reinstates Retaliation Lawsuit Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Announces Merger with HMB Legal Counsel
Legal News

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Announces Merger with HMB Legal Counsel
Harvard Faces Lawsuit Amid Allegations of Antisemitism
Law Students

Harvard Faces Lawsuit Amid Allegations of Antisemitism
Man Pleads Guilty in Harvard Bomb Hoax Bitcoin Extortion Scheme
Legal News

Man Pleads Guilty in Harvard Bomb Hoax Bitcoin Extortion Scheme
Federal Judge Upholds $268K Sanction for Seattle Lawyer’s Submission of Fake News Article to Appeals Court
Legal Ethics

Federal Judge Upholds $268K Sanction for Seattle Lawyer’s Submission of Fake News Article to Appeals Court
Ohio Lawmakers to Vote on Controversial Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Legal News

Ohio Lawmakers to Vote on Controversial Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Linklaters Bolsters Corporate Practice with Shearman & Sterling Veteran
Lawyers

Linklaters Bolsters Corporate Practice with Shearman & Sterling Veteran
Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution
Lawyers

Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution
Women Surpass Men as Associates in U.S. Law Firms in 2023
Breaking News

Women Surpass Men as Associates in U.S. Law Firms in 2023
Stanford Law School Appoints Interim Dean, Paul Brest
Law Students

Stanford Law School Appoints Interim Dean, Paul Brest

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top