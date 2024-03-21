Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter

Eric Kennedy: The Man and His Melodies



In Irvine, Eric Kennedy, the managing shareholder at Buchalter in Orange County, leads a dual life, balancing the rigor of legal practice with the rhythmic cadence of music. Kennedy finds respite from legal formalities in his rock band, ‘Attractive Nuisance,’ where his punk rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ garners crowd applause.



Recently appointed as the managing shareholder, Kennedy’s leadership ushers Buchalter’s Irvine office, ranked No. 10 among Orange County’s largest law firms, towards continued success.



A Harmonious Blend: Law and Rock



Kennedy’s escapades extend beyond legal corridors; he moonlights as the lead singer in ‘Attractive Nuisance,’ a band comprising lawyers from various firms, captivating audiences at charity events like the Law Rocks Battle of the Bands. Despite the stark contrast from his attorney persona, Kennedy revels in the freedom of expression music offers.

Charting a Course for Growth



Kennedy’s return to Orange County marked a new chapter in his career, culminating in his appointment as the managing shareholder at Buchalter. His vision for the firm’s growth aligns with the vibrant legal landscape of Orange County.



Expanding Horizons: Buchalter’s Journey



Buchalter’s presence in Orange County reflects a legacy of excellence, bolstered by Kennedy’s leadership. With over 100 employees, including 60 attorneys adept in diverse legal domains, the firm continues to thrive. Kennedy’s strategic focus emphasizes the recruitment of top legal talent to fortify Buchalter’s core practice areas.

Navigating Legal Waters: Kennedy’s Expertise



Kennedy’s expertise extends beyond the stage; he navigates complex legal disputes with finesse. As chair of Buchalter’s Partnership Evaluation and Recruiting Committees, his strategic insight drives the firm’s growth trajectory.



A Symphony of Success: Buchalter’s Legacy



Celebrating 40 years in Orange County, Buchalter’s footprint spans 12 offices across multiple states. Kennedy’s tenure underscores the firm’s commitment to excellence, with a robust legal framework serving diverse clientele.



The Cadence of Leadership



Eric Kennedy’s journey epitomizes the fusion of legal acumen and artistic expression. As a managing shareholder at Buchalter, his leadership orchestrates a harmonious blend of legal expertise and creative flair, ensuring the firm’s continued success in Orange County’s dynamic legal landscape.



Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy serves as the Office Managing Shareholder of Buchalterâ€™s Orange County office, bringing over two decades of experience to the table. With a reputation for excellence in litigation and a keen focus on client satisfaction, Kennedy operates as a trusted advisor, offering comprehensive legal services across various industries and sectors.

A Champion for Clients

Real Estate

Kennedy is well-versed in handling real estate disputes, representing owners, operators, investors, developers, landlords, and commercial tenants. His expertise covers an array of real estate matters, including purchase agreements, leases, financing, construction, and land use issues.

Corporate Financing and Governance

From conflicts involving founders and directors to issues with shareholders and lenders, Kennedy offers strategic counsel to navigate complex corporate landscapes. Kennedy regularly advises clients about corporate financing, governance, and operations disputes.

A Legacy of Excellence

Before joining Buchalter, Kennedy honed his skills at prestigious firms such as Jones Day and Latham & Watkins. His tenure at these renowned institutions laid the groundwork for his stellar legal career, equipping him with invaluable experience and insights. Now, as a key figure at Buchalter, Kennedy continues to uphold a legacy of excellence, serving as a beacon of guidance and advocacy for his clients across a spectrum of legal challenges.

